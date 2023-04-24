‘American Idol’ Top 20: Fans go nuts for Nutsa, Iam Tongi, Wé Ani and Zachariah Smith! Who will be eliminated? [POLL RESULTS]

The Season 21 “American Idol” Top 20 were revealed Sunday night, and immediately performed for a spot in the Top 12. Tonight, America’s vote will reveal the Top 10 before judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie save two more to round out the Top 12. In a recent poll we asked our readers to name their favorite performance from Sunday, April 23. Who came out on top? And who will be eliminated based on our results? View our full poll results below.

Full disclosure: International fans are nuts for Nutsa! Especially from her home country of Georgia. Sadly, only Americans can vote for the next Idol, so to gauge a more accurate prediction, we have filtered out votes from outside America. But there is good news for Nutsa fans — she’s got plenty of cheerleaders stateside.

American Idol Top 20: Who gave the best performance? (Filtered for U.S. results only)

Nutsa (“Un-Break My Heart”) – 38%

Iam Tongi (“The Winner Takes it All”) – 19%

Wé Ani (“Skyfall”) – 11%

Zachariah Smith (“I Want to Know What Love Is”) – 4%

Megan Danielle (“Holy Water”) – 3%

Tyson Venegas (“180”) – 3%

Olivia Soli (“I Surrender”) – 3%

Colin Stough (“Pretty Heart”) – 2%

Marybeth Byrd (“People Pleaser”) – 2%

Oliver Steele (“Too Soon”) – 2%

Michael Williams (“Lose You to Love Me”) – 2%

Haven Madison (“Mean Girls”) – 2%

Kaeyra (“Bruises”) – 2%

Paige Anne (“Say Something”) – 2%

Warren Peay (“Up There Down Here”) – 1%

Lucy Love (“Boulders”) – 1%

Hannah Nicolaisen (“Somebody to Love”) – 1%

Matt Wilson (“Say You Won’t Let Go”) – 1%

Nailyah Serenity (“Baby Love”) – less than 1%

Mariah Faith (“Cry to Me”) – less than 1%

Based on our poll results, Nutsa, Iam, Wé, Zachariah, Megan, Tyson, Olivia Colin, Marybeth and Oliver will be voted into the Top 10. That would mean Michael, Haven, Kaeyra, Paige Anne, Warren, Lucy, Hannah, Matt, Nailyah and Mariah are in danger of being eliminated. Which two will the judges save?

Last week we asked our readers who they liked best from the Top 26. We correctly predicted Elijah McCormick, Malik Heard and PJAE would be eliminated, but we were wrong to predict Lucy, Hannah and Mariah would go home. Instead, America voted out Dawson Wayne, Elise Kristine and Emma Busse.

