‘American Idol’ Top 20: Who gave the best performance? [POLL]

The “American Idol” Top 20 hit the stage on Sunday night, performing for America’s vote and a spot in the Top 12. Viewers from home will decide this year’s Top 10 before judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie save two more. So who gave the best performance? Vote in our poll below.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Season 21: Finalists

Eight of these contestants will be eliminated when the Top 12 are revealed Monday night. Will America’s vote match our poll results? We’d love to find out! So pick your favorite before tuning in for the results for the Top 12 on Monday, April 24.

The revival of “American Idol” continues with its sixth season on ABC and 21st overall. The Season 21 Top 26 were chosen from those who survived Hollywood Week. Each of these contestants had to sing in the Showstopper round to convince the three judges that they deserved a place in the “American Idol” Top 26.

In turn, each of these finalists performed for America’s vote from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Grammy nominee Noah Cyrus and soul singer Allen Stone served as mentors. The Top 20 will return to Hollywood and continue to perform for America’s vote until a champion is crowned. Additional mentors this season were Clay Aiken, David Archuleta, Justin Guarini, Phillip Phillips, Jordin Sparks and Catie Turner.

