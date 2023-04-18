‘American Idol’ Top 26: Iam Tongi and Nutsa win over fans in Hawaii, but who will be eliminated? [POLL RESULTS]

The Season 21 “American Idol” Top 26 hit the stage from Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii on Monday and Tuesday night. They were mentored by singer-songwriter Allen Stone and Grammy-nominated pop star Noah Cyrus before going live with a band in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The Top 10 vote-getters from each night will advance to the Top 20 next week, so we asked our readers to weigh in. In two separate polls, we asked who gave the best performance from Sunday and Monday night. See the results below.

Who gave the best performance from Hawaii Night 1?

Iam Tongi (“Don’t Let Go”) – 51%

Zachariah Smith (“Lucille”) – 13%

Warren Peay (“Set Fire to the Rain”) – 6%

Nailyah Serenity (“Lovin’ You”) – 5%

Matt Wilson (“Speechless”) – 5%

Kaeyra (“Don’t Let Go”) – 4%

Elise Kristine (“Holding Out For a Hero”) – 4%

Oliver Steele (“Better Together”) – 3%

Emma Busse (“Lay Me Down”) – 3%

Haven Madison (“The Middle”) – 2%

Lucy Love (“What’s Love Got to Do With It”) – 2%

Mariah Faith (“You Should Probably Leave”) – 1%

PJAE (“Golden”) – 1%

Iam Tongi was the clear favorite from Sunday, earning over half the overall votes. Based on this poll, Lucy Love, Mariah Faith and PJAE are most likely to be eliminated.

Who gave the best performance from Hawaii Night 2?

Nutsa (“Paris (Ooh La La)”) – 84%

Wé Ani (“Edge of Midnight”) – 5%

Tyson Venegas (“It Will Rain”) – 2%

Michael Williams (“Tuesdays”) – 2%

Colin Stough (“Midnight Train to Memphis”) – 2%

Paige Anne (“Wrecking Ball”) – 1%

Olivia Soli (“Emotions”) – 1%

Megan Danielle (“The Chain”) – 1 %

Marybeth Byrd (“Heart Like a Truck”) – 1%

Dawson Wayne (“Copycat”) – 1%

Malik Heard (“Ain’t It Fun”) – under 1%

Elijah McCormick (“Good Vibes”) – under 1%

Hannah Nicolaisen (“Glitter in the Air”) – under 1%

Nutsa won by a landslide on Monday, earning 84% of the votes. Based on this poll, Malik Heard, Elijah McCormick and Hannah Nicolaisen are most likely to be eliminated.

On April 23, the contestants return to Hollywood to learn the results of America’s first votes for the Top 20, performing again in hopes of securing a spot in the Top 12. “American Idol” 2022 winner Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl will also take the stage. Will your favorites make the cut?

