‘American Idol’ outrage! Fans say Wé Ani was robbed of spot in finale [POLL RESULTS]

“American Idol” fans were outraged Sunday night when Wé Ani was eliminated after two powerhouse performances on “Disney Night.” The 24-year old performer from New York received high praise from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie after belting out “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” and “The Climb” from “Hannah Montana: The Movie.” But it wasn’t enough to rally the votes, and despite fans voting her the best of the night in our recent poll, she was sent packing alongside Mississippi’s Zachariah Smith. View our full poll results below.

‘American Idol’ Top 5: Who gave the best performance?

Wé Ani (“Into the Unknown” & “The Climb”) – 37%

Iam Tongi (“Lava” & “Father and Son”) – 23%

Megan Danielle (“Carried Me With You” & “You Can’t Stop the Girl”) – 18%

Colin Stough (“Real Gone” & “Nobody Knows”) – 15%

Zachariah Smith (“I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” & “Life is a Highway”) – 7%

Following two hours of inspired performances, host Ryan Seacrest announced the three finalists were Colin Stough, Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle. They’ll sit down with mentor (and former judge) Keith Urban prior to the main event on Sunday, May 21. Wé had been forecasted to make the finale since our Season 21 predictions center opened.

Here are a few fan reactions:

“Will never watch this show again. Pitiful. Wé Ani was heads above in talent.” – Elise

“Terrible results. Wé is the best. ” – Joanne

“This is the first time the voters of American Idol have brought me to tears. No way should Wé have gone home.” – Barbara

“Wé Ani gave the best performances, Come on!!! Rigged” – Marc Lewis

“Very disappointed in the top 3, Wé Ani shouldn’t have gone home.” – Patricia Smith

Despite the fans’ disappointment in Wé’s early ouster, Iam continues to be the season-long front-runner. Will he ride this wave to a victory for Hawaii? Or will Colin or Megan stage yet another upset? Tune in Sunday, May 21 (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT) on ABC to vote for your favorite and watch the results live coast-to-coast.

