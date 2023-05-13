‘American Idol’ Top 5 predictions: Who will be eliminated on May 14?

The “American Idol” Top 5 contestants perform LIVE coast to coast on Sunday, May 14 in hopes of advancing to the Season 21 finale. They’ll perform hits from the Disney songbook for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie while viewers vote from home. But which two contestants are predicted to be eliminated?

“American Idol” superfans have been forecasting the outcome in our Gold Derby Predictions Center. According to the latest odds, Zachariah Smith is most likely to be heading home. Next on the chopping block appears to be Megan Danielle, although it’s a close race so don’t count her out completely.

Iam Tongi continues to be the frontrunner this season. Expected to join him in the finale are Wé Ani and Colin Stough. Iam has led the way ever since his Season 21 audition of James Blunt‘s “Monsters” went viral.

Sofia Carson has been announced as this week’s mentor and Sara Bareilles will open the show with “When You Wish Upon a Star.” “The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey will give a special performance of “Part of Your World.” “Disney Night” of “American Idol” airs live coast to coast on Sunday, May 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

