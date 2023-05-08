‘American Idol’ Top 8: Who gave the best performance on ‘Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran Night’? [POLL]

The “American Idol” Top 10 hit the stage on Sunday night, performing for America’s vote and a spot in the Top 5. Guest judges Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran joined Luke Bryan as the contestants performed solo renditions of Morissette’s hits and duets of Sheeran’s. Haven Madison, Oliver Steel and Warren Peay were eliminated from the competition. But did America get it right? And who gave the best performance? Vote in our poll below.

Numerous “Idol” alums have returned to help the contestants navigate various stages of the competition this season. Hollywood Week mentors included Clay Aiken, David Archuleta, Justin Guarini, Phillip Phillips, Jordin Sparks and Catie Turner. Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone and Grammy nominee Noah Cyrus mentored the Top 26 from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii. Idol alum Adam Lambert returned to help the Top 12 through “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.” On Sunday, May 7, Alanis Morissette joined as mentor and guest judge alongside Ed Sheeran.

