‘American Idol’ mystery solved: Here’s who left the Top 26 so that Paige Anne could return

If you watched “American Idol’s” Hawaii-based episodes this week, you had the same question we did: who left the Top 26 so that Paige Anne could return? The answer wasn’t revealed on ABC’s reality TV show, so fans went scrambling to every corner of the internet to try to find answers. Well, we now know that Beckett Rex is the name of the person who voluntarily quit the competition. This 19-year-old singer, who was not actually shown on TV during any of the prior rounds, is the son of actor Malcolm McDowell.
“To all of you who are wondering, yes I was on ‘American Idol’ and I made the Top 26,” Beckett revealed on his Instagram Story. “I’m not going to say why I didn’t decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice.”
Beckett continued on, “I am forever grateful to my ‘American Idol’ family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition.”
Host Ryan Seacrest shocked audiences this week when he revealed that Paige, who had been eliminated in the Showstoppers round, was back because someone decided to “bow out of the competition.” Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie decided that Paige was their “first alternate” and so she immediately flew to Hawaii to perform “Wrecking Ball” in front of a live audience. Find out next week if Paige’s performance wowed America enough to get into their Top 20.
Beckett did not specifically mention in his post which of his “friends” in the competition he wants you to vote for. To recap, here are the bios for each of the Top 26 artists for “American Idol” Season 21:
Colin Stough
HOMETOWN: Amory, MS
OCCUPATION: HVAC Technician
AGE: 19
Dawson Wayne
HOMETOWN: San Antonio, TX
OCCUPATION: College Student
AGE: 21
Elijah McCormick
HOMETOWN: Raeford, NC
OCCUPATION: Ophthalmologist Technician
AGE: 21
Elise Kristine
HOMETOWN: Issaquah, WA
OCCUPATION: College Student
AGE: 19
Emma Busse
HOMETOWN: Vancouver, BC
OCCUPATION: Performer
AGE: 20
Hannah Nicolaisen
HOMETOWN: Houston, TX
OCCUPATION: Unemployed
AGE: 24
Haven Madison
HOMETOWN: Clarksville, TN
OCCUPATION: High School Student
AGE: 17
Iam Tongi
HOMETOWN: Kahuku, HI
OCCUPATION: High School Student
AGE: 18
Kaeyra
HOMETOWN: Algonquin, IL
OCCUPATION: Restaurant Singer
AGE: 21
Lucy Love
HOMETOWN: Holly Grove, AR
OCCUPATION: Mother
AGE: 28
Malik Heard
HOMETOWN: Dallas, TX
OCCUPATION: Retail Associate
AGE: 26
Mariah Faith
HOMETOWN: Conway, SC
OCCUPATION: Hairstylist
AGE: 22
Marybeth Byrd
HOMETOWN: Armorel, AR
OCCUPATION: Radio Host
AGE: 19
Matt Wilson
HOMETOWN: Buffalo, NY
OCCUPATION: Teacher’s Aide
AGE: 21
Megan Danielle
HOMETOWN: Douglasville, GA
OCCUPATION: Server
AGE: 21
Michael Williams
HOMETOWN: Mason, OH
OCCUPATION: Singer
AGE: 21
Nailyah Serenity
HOMETOWN: Charlotte, NC
OCCUPATION: Retail Advisor
AGE: 23
Nutsa
HOMETOWN: Tbilisi, Georgia
OCCUPATION: Performer
AGE: 26
Oliver Steele
HOMETOWN: Mount Juliet, TN
OCCUPATION: Musician
AGE: 25
Olivia Soli
HOMETOWN: Los Angeles, CA
OCCUPATION: College Student
AGE: 21
Paige Anne
HOMETOWN: Idaho Falls, ID
OCCUPATION: High School Student
AGE: 16
PJAE
HOMETOWN: Lawton, OK
OCCUPATION: Branding Designer
AGE: 24
Tyson Venegas
HOMETOWN: Vancouver, BC
OCCUPATION: High School Student
AGE: 17
Warren Peay
HOMETOWN: Bamberg, SC
OCCUPATION: Appliance Repairman
AGE: 24
Wé Ani
HOMETOWN: Harlem, NY
OCCUPATION: Performer
AGE: 24
Zachariah Smith
HOMETOWN: Amory, MS
OCCUPATION: Grill Cook
AGE: 20
