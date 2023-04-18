‘American Idol’ mystery solved: Here’s who left the Top 26 so that Paige Anne could return

If you watched “American Idol’s” Hawaii-based episodes this week, you had the same question we did: who left the Top 26 so that Paige Anne could return? The answer wasn’t revealed on ABC’s reality TV show, so fans went scrambling to every corner of the internet to try to find answers. Well, we now know that Beckett Rex is the name of the person who voluntarily quit the competition. This 19-year-old singer, who was not actually shown on TV during any of the prior rounds, is the son of actor Malcolm McDowell.

“To all of you who are wondering, yes I was on ‘American Idol’ and I made the Top 26,” Beckett revealed on his Instagram Story. “I’m not going to say why I didn’t decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice.”

Beckett continued on, “I am forever grateful to my ‘American Idol’ family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition.”

Host Ryan Seacrest shocked audiences this week when he revealed that Paige, who had been eliminated in the Showstoppers round, was back because someone decided to “bow out of the competition.” Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie decided that Paige was their “first alternate” and so she immediately flew to Hawaii to perform “Wrecking Ball” in front of a live audience. Find out next week if Paige’s performance wowed America enough to get into their Top 20.

Beckett did not specifically mention in his post which of his “friends” in the competition he wants you to vote for. To recap, here are the bios for each of the Top 26 artists for “American Idol” Season 21:

Colin Stough

HOMETOWN: Amory, MS

OCCUPATION: HVAC Technician

AGE: 19

Dawson Wayne

HOMETOWN: San Antonio, TX

OCCUPATION: College Student

AGE: 21

Elijah McCormick

HOMETOWN: Raeford, NC

OCCUPATION: Ophthalmologist Technician

AGE: 21

Elise Kristine

HOMETOWN: Issaquah, WA

OCCUPATION: College Student

AGE: 19

Emma Busse

HOMETOWN: Vancouver, BC

OCCUPATION: Performer

AGE: 20

Hannah Nicolaisen

HOMETOWN: Houston, TX

OCCUPATION: Unemployed

AGE: 24

Haven Madison

HOMETOWN: Clarksville, TN

OCCUPATION: High School Student

AGE: 17

Iam Tongi

HOMETOWN: Kahuku, HI

OCCUPATION: High School Student

AGE: 18

Kaeyra

HOMETOWN: Algonquin, IL

OCCUPATION: Restaurant Singer

AGE: 21

Lucy Love

HOMETOWN: Holly Grove, AR

OCCUPATION: Mother

AGE: 28

Malik Heard

HOMETOWN: Dallas, TX

OCCUPATION: Retail Associate

AGE: 26

Mariah Faith

HOMETOWN: Conway, SC

OCCUPATION: Hairstylist

AGE: 22

Marybeth Byrd

HOMETOWN: Armorel, AR

OCCUPATION: Radio Host

AGE: 19

Matt Wilson

HOMETOWN: Buffalo, NY

OCCUPATION: Teacher’s Aide

AGE: 21

Megan Danielle

HOMETOWN: Douglasville, GA

OCCUPATION: Server

AGE: 21

Michael Williams

HOMETOWN: Mason, OH

OCCUPATION: Singer

AGE: 21

Nailyah Serenity

HOMETOWN: Charlotte, NC

OCCUPATION: Retail Advisor

AGE: 23

Nutsa

HOMETOWN: Tbilisi, Georgia

OCCUPATION: Performer

AGE: 26

Oliver Steele

HOMETOWN: Mount Juliet, TN

OCCUPATION: Musician

AGE: 25

Olivia Soli

HOMETOWN: Los Angeles, CA

OCCUPATION: College Student

AGE: 21

Paige Anne

HOMETOWN: Idaho Falls, ID

OCCUPATION: High School Student

AGE: 16

PJAE

HOMETOWN: Lawton, OK

OCCUPATION: Branding Designer

AGE: 24

Tyson Venegas

HOMETOWN: Vancouver, BC

OCCUPATION: High School Student

AGE: 17

Warren Peay

HOMETOWN: Bamberg, SC

OCCUPATION: Appliance Repairman

AGE: 24

Wé Ani

HOMETOWN: Harlem, NY

OCCUPATION: Performer

AGE: 24

Zachariah Smith

HOMETOWN: Amory, MS

OCCUPATION: Grill Cook

AGE: 20

