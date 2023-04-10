‘American Idol’: Who was robbed of Top 24 spot in ‘Final Judgement Part 1’? [POLL]

Season 21 of “American Idol” continued Sunday night with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie narrowing the contestants down to the Top 24. It was the first of two “Final Judgement” episodes (the second airs Monday, April 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT). Throughout the two hours contestants sang their hearts out in the Showstoppers round, several difficult choices were made, and three fan favorites were cut. Which one do you think was the most robbed of a spot in the Top 24? Vote in our poll below.

Adin Boyer was the first eliminated singer of the night. He performed “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay and received positive marks for his musicality and showmanship. Lionel told the 22-year old that his songwriting career could begin immediately, but he doesn’t have the vocal chops to compete on the main stage this season.

SEE Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 21: Premiere date, judges and host

Kaylin Hedges was a Platinum Ticket winner with tremendous pressure on her young, 15-year old shoulders. Her performance of “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal didn’t show the vocal growth the judges had hoped for. After deliberating, Lionel told the youngster she just needs more time to develop her skills.

Fire had a bumpy journey from the start. After failing at her first audition, she was invited to come back and try again, ultimately advancing to Hollywood. In the Duets round, her partner quit on her and she barely made it through to Showstoppers, where she sang “Mercy” by Duffy. While the judges were pleased with her growth this season, they didn’t think Fire had the chops to be among the Top 24.

Contestants who did advance (in the order shown) were Kaeyra, Warren Peay, Nutsa, Michael Williams, PJAE, Malik Heard, Wé Ani, Zachariah Smith, Tyson Venegas, Haven Madison and Lucy Love. “American Idol” will reveal the rest of the Top 24 on Monday, April 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor 44” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions