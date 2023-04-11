‘American Idol’: Who was robbed of Top 26 spot in ‘Final Judgement Part 2’? [POLL]

Season 21 of “American Idol” continued Monday night with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie declaring the competition so fierce they had to expand the Top 24 to the Top 26. Throughout the two hours contestants sang their hearts out in the Showstoppers round before awaiting their Finale Judgement. But which fan favorite do you think was the most robbed of a spot in the Top 26? Vote in our poll below.

Paige Anne was the first to be eliminated after losing a sing-off to Megan Danielle. For her Showstopper the 16-year old performed “California Dreamin'” from an iPhone in her hotel room because she was feeling under the weather. It wasn’t ideal, but the judges were still close to moving the young talent forward.

Preston Duffee just couldn’t must up the vocals to match his charisma as he sang “Crazy Town” for the audience. The 21-year old has the makings of a star, but Luke commented, “I wish his voice was just a little stronger.”

Not even a Platinum Ticket could save Cam Amen from being sent home early following his performance of “The Impossible Dream.” Lionel grew increasingly frustrated by the singer’s wavering confidence and warned him it would block him from achieving his goals.

Kya Monee reached this same spot the last time auditioned and, sadly, history repeated itself. Her rendition of “The Climb” wasn’t what the judges were looking for and she had to pack her powerhouse vocals up and go back home in tears. “I feel like I didn’t make my angels proud,” she said through her tears.

Caroline Kole wasn’t heavily featured throughout this season, but we did get to see her Showstopper performance of “Iris.” Katy loved seeing the singer “let her hair down,” but it wasn’t enough to secure her a place in the next round.

Mikenley Brown found her confidence on the Idol stage and, despite being cut at this stage, was proud of how far she had come. She felt confident after her performance of “The Joke,” but Katy called it simply, “Solid.”

Trey Louis was told if this was a personality contest he would be the clear winner, but his vocals on “Waiting For the Thunder” were subpar. Regardless, the journey was worth it for the New Mexico native, who said he found his sense of self again, something he’d lost after surviving a school shooting.

