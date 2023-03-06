ASC Awards: Mandy Walker breaks glass ceiling for women with ‘Elvis’ win

“Elvis” lenser Mandy Walker became the first woman to take top honors from the American Society of Cinematographers on Sunday. She edged out two of her Oscar rivals for Best Cinematography — Roger Deakins (“Empire of Light”) who reaped his 17th bid, and Darius Khondji (“Bardo”) — plus last year’s winner with both the guild and the Oscars Greig Fraser (“The Batman”) and Claudio Miranda (“Top Gun: Maverick”). The other Oscar nominees are James Friend (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) and Florian Hoffmeister (“Tar”).

Over its 37-year history, the ASC has predicted 147 of the 185 Oscar nominees, including four in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and all five in both 2018 and 2017. However, the ASC choice for the best in the business has presaged the eventual winner at the Oscars only 17 times:

Dean Semler, “Dances with Wolves” (1991)

John Toll, “Braveheart” (1996)

John Seale, “The English Patient” (1997)

Russell Carpenter, “Titanic” (1998)

Conrad L. Hall, “American Beauty” (2000)

Conrad L. Hall, “Road to Perdition” (2003)

Dion Beebe, “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2006)

Robert Elswit, “There Will Be Blood” (2008)

Anthony Dod Mantle, “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009)

Wally Pfister, “Inception” (2011)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity” (2014)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman” (2015)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “The Revenant” (2016)

Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049” (2018)

Roger Deakins, “1917” (2020)

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank” (2021)

Greig Fraser, “Dune” (2022)

