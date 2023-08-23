‘America’s Got Talent’: Adrian Stoica and Hurricane is YOUR favorite act from ‘AGT’ Qualifiers 1 [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent” began the live shows of its 18th season on August 22 with the first round of performances in the “Qualifiers.” On Tuesday night’s show, 11 acts performed for America’s vote and only two of them will advance to “The Finals” when the results are delivered by Terry Crews on Wednesday night. Before that happens, we can reveal that YOUR favorite act of the night was the dog act from Italy, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, as voted on by viewers in Gold Derby’s overnight poll.

Adrian and his companion dog Hurricane performed a comedic routine where Adrian was attempting to complete yard duty tasks, but kept getting thwarted by Hurricane’s antics. Adrian believes that what separates him and Hurricane from dog acts on previous seasons is that he allows her to improvise in their performances, leaving room for unexpected and unintended excitement. Simon Cowell told them that of all the acts they’d seen so far, Adrian had shown the most improvement since the audition. Sofia Vergara added that she thinks they’re “ready for Vegas.”

At the time of this writing on Wednesday afternoon, Adrian Stoica & Hurricane had 30% of your votes in our poll. The second most favorite pick with 26% in the poll was Lavender Darcangelo, the vocalist who won over Heidi Klum‘s heart in the audition phase and earned her Golden Buzzer. She sang “I Want to Know What Love Is” in the closing performance spot of Tuesday’s episode. The other solo singer of the night, Mitch Rossell, is the favorite of 15% of the audience and ventriloquist-mentalist Brynn Cummings brought in a haul of 7% of the vote.

Two acts were hit with the red X buzzer during their performances. Simon told guitarist John Wines that his performance was “strange” while Howie Mandel could not understand why Ray Wold put his mom in so much danger with their fire act. John was able to bring in 5% of the votes and Ray earned 3%.

See below for the complete poll results:

Adrian Stoica & Hurricane – 30%

Lavender Darcangelo – 26%

Mitch Rossell – 15%

Brynn Cummings – 7%

John Wines – 5%

Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovation – 5%

Sainted – 4%

Ray Wold – 3%

True Villains – 3%

Maureen Langan – 1%

Lambros Garcia – 1%

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry serving as host. The live shows began on August 22 and the finale of Season 18 will likely air in September, when the next winner will be crowned.

