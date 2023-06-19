‘America’s Got Talent’: Ahren Belisle is YOUR favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 3 [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on June 13 with a third episode of auditions. In a recent poll, we asked fans who was their favorite among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in “AGT” Auditions 3. Omitting the Golden Buzzer act Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy from the poll, fans decided that stand up comic Ahren Belisle was the favorite with 27% of the vote.

See below for the complete poll results:

Ahren Belisle – 27%

Roland Abante – 18%

Alexandr Leshchenko – 14%

John Wines – 12%

Brynn Cummings – 10%

Alfie Andrew – 6%

Grace Good – 6%

Riccardo Pace – 4%

Herwan Legaillard – 2%

Alex and Alex – 1%

During his act, the nonverbal comedian discussed the “different conditions” he and Stephen Hawking share. “He had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and I am Canadian. Specifically I’m half-French, on my left side.” He then had the audience roaring when he noted, “I also have a brain muscle disability called cerebral palsy, but being French is way worse than a brain disability.”

After Ahren, fans put their support behind singer Roland Abante, hologram box dancer Alexandr Leshchenko, and guitarist John Wines. Those three acts each brought in over 10% of the vote each. Acts that stood out less included hula hooper Grace Good with only 6% of the vote and sword swallower Herwan Legaillard with just 2%.

Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy will join Mzansi Youth Choir and Putri Ariani on the live shows as the three acts to receive the Golden Buzzer so far this season. They may be joined by one or more of the acts from Auditions 3 if they can make it through the second round. “America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

