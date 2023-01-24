Heidi Klum sees a sparkle in magician Aidan McCann worthy of the Golden Buzzer [WATCH]

On January 23, “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued with the fourth installment of first round episodes featuring performances from 10 fan favorite acts. In this episode, Heidi Klum was given control over the Golden Buzzer, the special button that when pressed sends an act straight through to The Finals. The night featured a handful of performances that underwhelmed the judges and a couple that could have easily been Golden Buzzer choices, but Heidi settled on sending the young magician Aidan McCann through with one hit of the button. Watch the full performance in the video above.

Simon Cowell was the judge already familiar with 13 year old Aidan from his journey on “Britain’s Got Talent” two years ago. He advanced to The Finals, but was eliminated before the top three. Following the show he got to tour the world, interview celebrities, and even performed in Vegas with Shin Lim.

For his newest magic act, Aidan brought out Terry Crews wearing the same all gray suit as him and asked Terry to choose at random a name from his deck of possible superhero names. Once the card was chosen, Aidan took a coloring book with a page of him as a superhero to the dais and after blindfolding himself asked each of the judges to pick one of four markers to color in his cape, shirt, shorts and legs. Once the picture was fully colored in, Aidan tore away his suit to reveal a cape, shirt, shorts and legs all the same colors as those chosen by the judges. Across his chest was the name Titan Jr., which Terry revealed to be the random name he had chosen from the cards. But then Terry ripped off his suit as well to reveal that he, too, was wearing the same colors in a superhero outfit that said Titan.

In their critiques, Simon called the act “unbelievable” and said, “Thank God you’re here.” Heidi spoke next, saying that she loves the magic, “but really it’s you who is the magic.” She called him a sparkling star and in a moment of listening to her head she hit the Golden Buzzer for him! Following the segment, Howie Mandel remarked at how special Aidan is and Simon and Heidi agreed.

As the fourth Golden Buzzer act of the season, Aidan joins Simon’s selection Mike E. Winfield, Terry’s choice Detroit Youth Choir and Howie’s pick Light Balance Kids in The Finals. They will also compete in that last round against the acts that advanced based on the superfans vote: Bello Sisters, Aidan Bryant, Avery Dixon and Power Duo.

