‘America’s Got Talent All-Stars’ preview: Bello Sisters proudly perform in front of the AGT audience again

The world’s greatest variety show returns to television Monday night with the premiere of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in an eight-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” One of the returning acts is acrobatic trio Bello Sisters. Watch an early release of their newest performance on the official AGT YouTube channel.

In the clip they speak to Heidi Klum about the unfortunate timing of the pandemic and how it impacted their experience on the show. On season 15 they were able to perform on stage for the judges once, but then when the world shut down for the pandemic the show went virtual and so their subsequent performances were delivered through video. They explain that they’ve always wondered if they would have fared better than a top 10 finish if they had been able to perform in front of the AGT live audience.

Bello Sisters return to the stage on Monday’s premiere episode. As they mention in the clip, they understand the gravity of being back and having to compete against other danger acts. Among those acts is aerialist Alan Silva who also performs Monday night and was in the top 10 with them on season 15. Alan advanced to the top 5 when Bello Sisters were eliminated. Catch their full first round performance above, including commentary from the judges.

The other eight acts performing on the January 2 premiere are influencer Aneeshwar Kunchala, beatbox crew Berywam, singers Caly Bevier, Janice Fournier and Jimmie Herrod, dance group Light Balance Kids, comedian Lioz and ventriloquist Terry Fator. The remaining 50 contestants will appear in subsequent episodes.

In each of the first rounds of competition 10 artists will perform, but only two of them will advance to The Finals. One will be hand-selected by a judge via the Golden Buzzer and the other picked by a collection of superfans from across the country.

