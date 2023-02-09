26% of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ fans think Brandon Leake was wrongfully eliminated [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, February 6 with the sixth and final set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In previous installments, two acts advanced to The Finals per episode, but this week there was only one spot up for grabs. That decision came down to the superfans who chose singer Kodi Lee as the 11th all-star finalist.

Kodi’s selection meant that the nine other performers were eliminated from the competition. In a recent poll, we asked “Who was wrongfully eliminated on February 6?” and though “AGT” fans were split between two top choices, spoken word poet Brandon Leake came out on top as the artist most deserving of a spot in The Finals with 26% of the vote. Just behind him was comedian Josh Blue with 25% and singer Daneliya Tuleshova next with 18%.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think was wrongfully eliminated this week:

26% – Brandon Leake

25% – Josh Blue

18% – Daneliya Tuleshova

10% – Flau’jae

9% – Eric Chien

6% – Voices of Hope Choir

3% – Lukas & Falco

2% – Sethward

1% – Brett Loudermilk

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the superfans had narrowed the field down to their own top three choices. Fittingly, their top choices matched ours, with Brandon and Josh joining Kodi among the three most voted. Like Kodi, Brandon is also a former champion while Josh had finished in their place. Once again Josh placed third, but this time among the superfans. Brandon was the runner-up decision to Kodi, aligning with the decision of the fans that voted in our poll.

With Kodi’s advancement, he rounds out the February 13 finale alongside the five other superfan picks: aerialist Aidan Bryant, ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean, saxophonist Avery Dixon, acrobatic trio Bello Sisters and dance act Power Duo; and the five Golden Buzzer recipients: magician Aidan McCann, Detroit Youth Choir, dance group Light Balance Kids, comedian Mike E. Winfield and singer Tom Ball.

The last episode of the season will air February 27, 2023 on NBC. That’s when the winner will be announced, but first, the Top 11 contestants perform alongside superstars like Weezer, Babyface, Adam Lambert and Lindsey Stirling, and past “AGT” acts Terry Fator, Mat Franco and Voices of Hope Choir.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions