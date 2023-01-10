Terry Crews doubles down on Detroit Youth Choir with a second Golden Buzzer [WATCH]

On January 9, “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued with the second of six first round episodes featuring performances from 10 fan favorite acts. In this episode, Terry Crews was given control over the Golden Buzzer, the special button that when pressed sends an act straight through to The Finals. He gave Detroit Youth Choir their first Golden Buzzer on season 14, but that didn’t stop him from doing it again after a “thunderous” new performance. Watch the full performance in the video above.

When Detroit Youth Choir first came to AGT, they had been a local community choir for over 20 years and were led by director Mr. White. After Terry propelled them from their first audition straight to the live shows with the Golden Buzzer they managed to advance all the way to the end, but ultimately lost in the Top 2 to Kodi Lee. After the show they received a $1 million endowment from the community of Detroit, appeared on Kelly Clarkson‘s talk show and got to open for Megan Thee Stallion. Despite all that success, they knew they needed to return to “All-Stars” in order to earn the championship that eluded them in 2019.

For their return, they performed a mash-up remix of the Imagine Dragons song “Thunder.” To make it their own they incorporated dance choreography and rap solos from members of the group. The energy of the chanting and their step moves were infectious in the theater and left Simon Cowell speechless at the judges’ dais. When he found his words, Simon said, “This was just magic. Absolute creative magic.” Howie Mandel added that they radiate “more than just music and song and dance” because they bring “emotion and passion” to their performances.

But Terry had the last word with the group for the second time. Descending from the stage with a “Yo! Yo! Yo! Stop,” Terry said that “we don’t need to go to the superfans on this one.” He thanked Mr. White for changing so many lives of young men and women and for inspiring the city of Detroit. Then, acknowledging that he gave them the Golden Buzzer before, Terry told Mr. White that “what you have done in this world, one Golden Buzzer is not enough!”

As the second Golden Buzzer act of the season, Detroit Youth Choir joins Howie’s Golden Buzzer from January 2 Light Balance Kids in The Finals. They will also compete in that last round against the acts that have already advanced based on the superfan vote, Bello Sisters and Aidan Bryant.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions