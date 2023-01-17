‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 16? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, January 16 with the third set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists perform each week for only two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews send one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer. The other spot is given to the act chosen by a selection of superfans across the country.

Eight all-star acts were eliminated after just one performance and will not advance to The Finals. Which of those performers do YOU think gave a performance worthy of continuing in the competition? Vote in our poll below to tell us who was wrongfully eliminated on January 16.

The January 16 episode featured performances from saxophonist Avery Dixon, danger act Bir Khalsa, daredevil Captain Ruin, dance troupe Dance Town Family, comedy acts Dustin’s Dojo and Mike E. Winfield, magician Keiichi Iwasaki, singer Keren Montero, mentalist Peter Antoniou, and acrobatic danger act Viviana Rossi.

Simon was in charge of the Golden Buzzer this time around and went in the unexpected direction of sending Mike E. Winfield through to The Finals. Simon’s choice put Mike on par with Howie’s choice of Light Balance Kids week 1 and Terry’s choice of Detroit Youth Choir week 2.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the superfans had narrowed the remaining field of nine acts down to three: Peter Antoniou, Keren Montero, and Avery Dixon. Ultimately, they favored Avery, sending him to The Finals with the three Golden Buzzer acts and the previous two acts to be voted through by the superfans, Bello Sisters and Aidan Bryant.

