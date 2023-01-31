‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 30? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, January 30 with the fifth set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists perform each week for only two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews send one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer. The other spot is given to the act chosen by a selection of superfans across the country.

Eight all-star acts were eliminated after just one performance and will not advance to The Finals. Which of those performers do YOU think gave a performance worthy of continuing in the competition? Vote in our poll below to tell us who was wrongfully eliminated on January 30.

The January 23 episode featured performances from ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean, singers Archie Williams, Peter Rosalita and Tom Ball, comedian Axel Blake, magicians Jasper Cherry and Mervant Vera, ukulelist Mandy Harvey, martial artists World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, and comic duo Yumbo Dump.

In this preliminary round of performances, the final Golden Buzzer was determined by a unified decision between the judges and Terry. They chose singer Tom Ball as their pick, sending him straight to The Finals. The group’s decision was the second time the Golden Buzzer was given to a vocal talent this season, following Terry’s own choice to advance Detroit Youth Choir. We had yet to see the superfans vote through a singing act of their own.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the superfans had narrowed the remaining field of nine acts down to three: Peter Rosalita, Ana-Maria Mărgean, and Mandy Harvey. This time, the superfans went with Ana-Maria, sending her to The Finals with the five Golden Buzzer acts and the previous four acts to be voted through by the superfans: Bello Sisters, Aidan Bryant, Avery Dixon and Power Duo.

