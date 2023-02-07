‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 6 performances ranked: All 10 acts from worst to best

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” aired its sixth episode Monday night with 10 more acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and beyond, competing in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to the judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties.

In the first of these first rounds, only two acts from each episode will advance to The Finals. One will be hand-selected by one of the judges via the Golden Buzzer and the other is voted through by a collection of superfans from across the country. With no Golden Buzzers left in this episode, that left one spot in the finale, which went to Kodi Lee. Yes, you read that correctly, only one act advanced. He joins Aidan McCann, Mike E. Winfield, Avery Dixon, Tom Ball, Ana-Maria Mărgean, Detroit Youth Choir, Aidan Bryant, Power Duo, the Bello Sisters and Light Balance Kids in the Finals. Did the fans and judges get it right? Below are my Top 10 rankings for Monday’s sixth episode of “AGT: All-Stars.”

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ superfans voting explained for ‘AGT: All-Stars’

Season 1 Episode 6 rankings:

10. Sethward: There are so many things I could say about Sethward, who made it to the quarter-finals in Season 16. None of them are praiseworthy outside of, “It’s nice to see him enjoy himself.” But why? Who invited him? Does Sethward have anything better to do? All questions will remain unanswered. Anyway, the self-proclaimed greatest of all time literally returned as a goat. He wasted no time falling down the steps and annoying Simon. It was excruciating to watch. He just falls and gets up.

9. Daneliya Tuleshova: Daneliya was a finalist on the 15th season of “America’s Got Talent,” where she gave memorable performances and made legions of fans. Her career seems to have blown up on Youtube. I would never chosen this song for her, but her delivery was far from “a losing game.” Unfortunately, she didn’t stand out by the end of the night. Maybe she should try “American Idol”?

8. Flau’jae: This quarter-finalist from the 13th season of “America’s Got Talent” has long been one of my favorites. This performance was great and there is still a sense that she is a star on the rise. It will be interesting to see where she eventually lands in the future. Social media loved this act, with many calling for her to become a star on the same level of Latto, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

7. Lukas & Falco: This act was a semi-finalist in the 14th season of “America’s Got Talent.” Overall, this performance had me smiling from ear to ear as I remembered watching that season with my oldest dog Buster next to me (I am sure he is watching the episode from doggy Heaven right now with the same captivated look in his eyes) and now I am watching the same act with Fonzie, who was equally as excited by the sight of dogs doing tricks on TV. Turns out this episode really hit with emotions. For sentimentality alone, they rose up a spot on my rankings due to that. On the flip side, I had a feeling they would not advance to the finals.

6. Brett Loudermilk: In season 15 of “America’s Got Talent,” Brett tortured Sofia Vergara on his way to becoming a semi-finalist. Grossing out Howie was just an added bonus. Choosing Heidi to join him onstage this time was both a blessing and a curse as she is not afraid of most danger acts. Watching Brett interact with the audience was even more fun because he is very sarcastic. I live for sarcasm. Simon was less impressed and gave him a red buzzer. Shortly after, he regurgitated a balloon from his body and lo and behold, it said the animal that Terry was thinking about. Leaving the balloon in front of Howie was genius. Did I think he would advance? No. Did I love every second of that performance? Heck yeah!

5. Brandon Leake: The winner of the 15th season of “America’s Got Talent” was Howie’s Golden Buzzer that cycle. Did this performance prove spoken word poetry is a real talent in the eyes of those who do not view it as one? No, the same naysayers were back on social media and as befuddled as before. On the positive side, everyone that does appreciate Brandon’s talent loved this performance, especially the judges. Brandon bringing his daughter onto the stage was adorable and she stole the show. Was I surprised he did not advance? Not as much as social media. Something tells me that despite not advancing, Brandon set out to do what he wanted and made the live audience experience his magic on the AGT stage.

4. Voices of Hope Choir: This semi-finalist of the 13th season of “America’s Got Talent” is all about optimism. This particular song had me emotional, which is rare. It struck a chord with me somehow and it might just be the performance that the world needed this week given all the craziness going on. Heidi and Simon loved the performance, but what about Howie? Well, Howie described it as “wonderful” before comparing it to a school assembly. Way to bring the room down, bud.

3. Josh Blue: In season 16 of “America’s Got Talent,” this winner of the fourth season of “Last Comic Standing” came in third place. I was not exactly his biggest fan on either show so his return had me a bit worried. Much to my surprise, I ended up loving his set. The judges also enjoyed his performance, as did the crowd. More importantly, he gave everyone slight hope that we could get two comedians in the final…at least until the results were read.

2. Kodi Lee: The winner of the 14th season of “America’s Got Talent” returned to the delight of the crowd and the judges. Kodi was an unstoppable force that season and the crowd more than remembered him, giving him the biggest ovation of the night. With the intention to win again, Kodi was more than ready to blow the roof off the building with his performance. This was the first time that Heidi heard Kodi sing live on the AGT stage and her joy was infectious as well. When he advanced, it was more than deserved. It was destiny. If I were a betting man, I say that Kodi has a major advantage over his competitors in the finals based on the support that he received on Monday.

1. Eric Chien: This season 3 winner of “Asia’s Got Talent” appeared on season 14 of “America’s Got Talent” and season 7 of “China’s Got Talent.” In addition, he won ‘‘BGT: The Ultimate Magician.” Returning to the AGT stage, Eric incorporated Heidi into his act. I was captivated by the performance and could watch him do close up magic all day. As Howie said, Eric “rose” to the level of the competition. Simon was not as impressed and wanted a bigger trick. Eric countered that he stayed true to himself by sticking to what he loves doing, which Simon seemingly respected. I was actually very disappointed when he did not advance to the finals, but not exactly surprised either.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions