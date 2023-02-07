‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 6 recap: 10 more acts perform for superfans vote

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday night with the sixth and final group of 10 acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties.

The 10 acts that performed on the February 6 episode were spoken word poet Brandon Leake, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, singers Daneliya Tuleshova and Kodi Lee, magician Eric Chien, rapper Flau’jae, comedian Josh Blue, dog tricks act Lukas & Falco, comedy act Sethward, and the Voices of Hope Choir.

In each of the first five rounds, only two of the 10 acts advanced to The Finals. One was hand-selected by one of the judges via the Golden Buzzer and the other picked by a collection of superfans from across the country. In the January 2 premiere, dance group Light Balance Kids received the Golden Buzzer from Howie and acrobatic trio Bello Sisters advanced on the superfan vote. In the second week, Terry awarded the Golden Buzzer to Detroit Youth Choir and the superfans pushed through aerialist Aidan Bryant. Then, the episode 3 Golden Buzzer was handed out by Simon to comedian Mike E. Winfield and the superfans sent saxophonist Avery Dixon through. The acts to advance from episode 4 were magician Aidan McCann and dance act Power Duo. The final Golden Buzzer was given to singer Tom Ball in episode 5 and ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean was the superfan vote.

In this sixth episode, only one of the 10 acts will advance based on the superfan vote — there is not a sixth Golden Buzzer to be handed out. Follow along with our recap live blog of the performances and the judges’ critiques below:

8:04 p.m. – First up on this final night of auditions was 16 year old Daneliya Tuleshova who first appeared on season 15 as a 14 year old. She finished in the to 10 then and comes back to the show now to answer the question “What if she had done more?” Following her performance of “Loving You Is a Losing Game,” Heidi said Daneliya’s song was “stunning all around.” Simon thinks that the cracks in her voice make her more human and says she has “real talent.” Howie ended by noting that her being on her own far from home and her family and delivering the vocal she does it phenomenal.

8:12 p.m. – Next up was magician Eric Chien who during his season 14 audition Simon said he was one of the best they’ve ever seen, but turned around later to say that his close-up magic was getting boring. Tonight he hoped to excite Simon again with Heidi on stage assisting in romantic-themed tricks. Howie called the act beautiful for its elegance and the “smoothness” with which he performs. Heidi had the perspective of being up close and said that it was amazing to watch. Simon admitted to liking “big magic,” and maintained that the show didn’t have the “wow factor” that he was hoping for.

8:22 p.m. – Simon was excited to see the 72 members of Voices of Hope Choir take the stage again. This time the children’s choir was hoping to impress Howie who was not their biggest fan on season 13 and picked Duo Transcend to advance to The Finals over them. Their rendition of “TOGETHER” tonight was a show of excitement and positivity to Heidi, but Howie was still on the fence and said that they don’t perform at a level higher than a school assembly. Simon jumped in to clarify that they’re the type of choir that isn’t as technically good as some choirs, but they still make the audience feel great.

8:34 p.m. – Season 15 champion Brandon Leake returned without the chance of earning Howie’s Golden Buzzer again, but his redemption is about showing that he didn’t only win because there wasn’t an audience during the pandemic season. In tonight’s performance in front of a live audience, Brandon told the story of an encounter with a stranger that taught him lessons about humanity. The judges stood in ovation with the audience before telling him that it’s his delivery that makes his art so brilliant. Heidi told him that he evokes emotions through his performances and Howie said that he moves people with his words because the message is “so clear.”

8:47 p.m. – Returning from season 14 was Lukas & Falco who finished their run on the heels of getting a red buzzer from Howie. Because Falco has advanced five years in age, Lukas brought along siblings to help Falco in what could be his final performance. Following their Top Gun-themed act, Howie pointed out that they did more tricks this time and that it resulted in a “thoroughly entertaining” show. Heidi said she respects Lukas for training the dogs and Simon dropped the bomb that he thinks they were better on their original season mostly because Falco was the star then.

8:57 p.m. – Heidi never got to see Kodi Lee‘s winning run on season 14 so tonight’s performance of “Biblical” was her first time witnessing the magic of him behind the piano. Ahead of his performance she noted that she’s never heard the crowd as loud as they were cheering on his entrance, and after his performance she said that he’s a true all star and that the show is what it is because of him. Howie predicted that he has the superfans in his pocket just like he has the audience. Simon said that Kodi will always be amazing and his performances will always be mesmerizing.

9:11 p.m. – Danger act Brett Loudermilk credits Sofia Vergara‘s reactions to his sword swallowing in his season 15 audition for his success and also admits that he may have grossed Howie and America out in his second performance. He avoided using Howie as an assistant again this time, and instead opted for Heidi and Terry. Tonight he “swallowed” a long balloon and a giant magic marker before coughing the deflated balloon up again to reveal the word “aardvark,” the animal Terry had secretly chosen ahead of the trick. Though Simon gave him the red buzzer during, Heidi said that she loved it and Simon clarified that it just took a long time to get to an unimpressive ending. Howie disagreed with Simon and said that he’s both funny and a crowd-pleaser.

9:23 p.m. – The next performer was rapper Flau’jae who was only 14 when she appeared on season 14 where she reached the quarter-finals. Then the judges thought she was a star, but the voting audience did not put her through. Tonight, Howie called her a “beast to be reckoned with” and his personal MVP for the season. Heidi said she seems “talented and wise” beyond her years and Simon told her he felt emotional over how much she’s improved since originally seeing her perform.

9:34 p.m. – Comedian Josh Blue received a standing ovation when he walked on to the stage. Josh feels he was robbed in his third place finish on season 16 and so he “returned to the scene of the crime” as an all star. His set tonight centered around being a father and, as always, featured self-deprecating jokes about his cerebral palsy. Heidi said that he does his job at making everyone laugh and that part of his success is his “sweet nature.” Simon called him “great” and thinks the superfans will put him through to The Finals. Howie reminded everyone that “laughter is the best medicine” and called Josh “the cure.”

9:45 p.m. – The final audition of the season fittingly came from Sethward, the record holder for most red buzzers received from a single act in AGT history. He appeared on seasons 13, 14, 16 and 17 in various animal iterations, but tonight he took the stage as Sethward the G.O.A.T. His brand of comedy to make the judges uncomfortable hit the mark tonight with Simon getting out of his seat to hit all of the red buzzers as soon as he could. But the show went on and Sethward climbed the archetypal mountain to earn his own Golden Buzzer. Despite Simon’s annoyance, Sethward’s fate would be up to the superfans.

9:55 p.m. – With only one spot up for grabs, Terry revealed the three acts that received the most votes from the group of superfans: Brandon Leake, Kodi Lee, and Josh Blue. From those three mega stars, Josh placed in third (again) and Brandon placed in second, which meant Kodi advanced to The Finals.

