‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on February 6? Kodi Lee, Brandon Leake …

Episode 6 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday night on NBC, with the final set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, this week there is NO Golden Buzzer, so only one act will advance thanks to the “AGT” superfans (whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode). That means the other nine artists will sadly be cut from the competition.

So who’s performing on February 6 on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars”? NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby the identities of all of the upcoming acts. They are:

Daneliya Tuleshova

Singer from “America’s Got Talent” Season 15

Eric Chien

Magician from “Asia’s Got Talent” 2019 — WINNER — and also “America’s Got Talent” Season 14

Voices of Hope Children’s Choir

Chorale group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 13

Brandon Leake

Spoken word artist from “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 — WINNER

Lukas & Falco

Dog act from “Germany’s Got Talent” 2013 — WINNER — and also “America’s Got Talent” Season 14

Kodi Lee

Singer from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 — WINNER

Brett Loudermilk

Sword swallower from “America’s Got Talent” Season 15

Flau’Jae

Rapper from “America’s Got Talent” Season 13

Josh Blue

Comedian from “America’s Got Talent” Season 16

Sethward

Variety act from “America’s Got Talent” Seasons 15, 16, 17

Remember, any act from any country — including past winners — is eligible to compete on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” Episode 6’s lineup will spotlight four worldwide champions: singer Kodi Lee (“AGT” Season 14), spoken word artist Brandon Leake (“AGT” Season 15), magician Eric Chien (“Asia’s Got Talent” 2019) and dog act Lukas & Falco (“Germany’s Got Talent” 2013).

So far the following acts have advanced to the finale: hand balancers Bello Sisters, aerialist Aidan Bryant, saxophonist Avery Dixon, aerialists Power Duo and child ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean (all via the superfan voters), light-up dance group Light Balance Kids (via Howie’s Golden Buzzer), chorale group Detroit Youth Choir (via Terry’s Golden Buzzer), comedian Mike E. Winfield (via Simon’s Golden Buzzer), child magician Aidan McCann (via Heidi’s Golden Buzzer) and singer Tom Ball (via the group Golden Buzzer). Who will join them this week? Stay tuned.

In a video trailer for “All-Stars,” which is a spin-off of the popular summer reality TV series “America’s Got Talent,” Terry proclaimed that “Got Talent” shows “have created some of the biggest stars on the planet.” That’s certainly true — just look at the Las Vegas strip any day of the week. Terry continued on, “Over the next eight weeks, the best talent from America and across the globe will gather in the most competitive battle in ‘AGT’ history to claim the title of ‘Got Talent’ World Champion.”

