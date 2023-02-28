‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ finale: Top 6 moments include memorable duets and a deserving champ

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” aired its grand finale Monday night with the 11 acts learning who won the competition. The new spin-off series featured former “Got Talent” contestants from America and beyond, competing in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star would claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel returned to the judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties. In the end, one act won the competition (you have to keep reading to see who it was), but here are the top 6 moments of the Finale.

Below are my Top 6 moments for the Monday, February 27th finale of “AGT: All-Stars.”

1. Adam Lambert Rocks the Stage: With the Sia hit “Chandelier,” Adam Lambert was joined by the Bello Sisters and Aidan Bryant. It was a magical performance as Lambert supplied his signature vocals while these two acts did what they do best, wow America. This mini “American Idol” reunion with Simon and Adam was great to see as well.

2. Tom Ball and Voices of Hope Choir are Angelic: The combination of these two acts was a brilliant idea. They sang the Queen classic “Who Wants to Live Forever” perfectly! This was easily my favorite performance both acts shined equally. Ball needs to be on Broadway or the West End. Record an album of musical hits if nothing else!

3. Real vs. Fake News: I need this every season. This little game cracked me up and I learned a lot of interesting information about the judges that most people would not know. Simon wanted to freeze himself? Terry was on a reality TV show? The fact that there is not a Chia version of Simon Cowell disappoints me since those commercials will forever be engrained in my head. In fact, that should be a television show. If only there was a reality show legend that could make that happen…looking at you Simon.

4. The Dynamic Duo if Terry Fator and Ana-Maria Mărgean: Terry Fator returned once more to the “AGT” stage to join the young ventriloquist he inspired. Also returning was that adorable Toto-looking puppet that captivated me in Ana-Maria’s first performance. Terry did his thing with this Elvis Presley song, but let Ana-Maria shine the most throughout the performance. He is a class act all the way and stated that this was his dream come true as much as hers. He seems to really love inspiring and helping others that want to follow in his footsteps.

5. Avery Dixon and Babyface: When I read about this pairing, my initial thought was “This seems mismatched.” Well turns out, it is a duo that needs to hit the studio ASAP. They sounded great together and seemed to have the time of their lives up there. Hear me out here: an album of covers with vocals by Babyface and solos by Avery, akin to the partnership between Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. That screams Grammy to me!

6. The Winner is Revealed: There were other great performances throughout the night, but we were all on pins and needles waiting for the winner of “America’s Got Talent All-Stars” to be revealed. The announcement of the Top 5 left Bello Sisters, Power Duo, Mike E. Winfield, Detroit Youth Choir, Tom Ball and Kodi Lee cut by the super fans.That left Ana-Maria Mărgean, Aidan Bryant, Light Balance Kids, Aidan McCann, and Avery Dixon as the top vote-getters and one step closer to being declared the winner. Aidan McCann came in fifth place. He did not seem shocked but seemed a little dejected. In fourth place was Ana-Maria. The toughest cut was next as Light Balance Kids placed third, which seemed to shock the audience. That left two contestants in the form of a saxophone player and an aerialist, which also proved my point about Avery being the biggest question mark in the competition from last week. Did he pull in enough of the super fans or did Aidan Bryant lock in his win with that performance last week? Aidan took the win and looked visibly shocked.

