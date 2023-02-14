‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Finalists’ running order for February 20 — Who’s kicking off the show?

The “Finals Performances” episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday, February 20 on NBC, with the 11 finalists (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, this week there is NO Golden Buzzer, and the “AGT” superfans will simply vote for who they want to win the reality TV competition series. Those results will be revealed one week later, during the grand finale on Monday, February 27.

So who’s performing this week on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars”? NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby the finalists’ running order for this penultimate episode. Who’s kicking off the show? Who’s last to appear? Here are all-important the details:

1. Detroit Youth Choir

Advanced by Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer in Week 2

Chorale group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14

2. Ana-Maria Mǎrgean

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 5

Ventriloquist from “Romania’s Got Talent” 2021 — WINNER

3. Power Duo

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 4

Aerialists from “Philippine’s Got Talent” 2016 — WINNER

4. Tom Ball

Advanced by the group Golden Buzzer in Week 5

Singer from “Britain’s Got Talent” 2022

5. Aidan McCann

Advanced by Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer in Week 4

Magician from “Britain’s Got Talent” 2020

6. Bello Sisters

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 1

Hand balancers from “America’s Got Talent” Season 15

7. Mike E. Winfield

Advanced by Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer in Week 3

Comedian from “America’s Got Talent” Season 17

8. Light Balance Kids

Advanced by Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer in Week 1

Dance group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14

9. Avery Dixon

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 3

Saxophonist from “America’s Got Talent” Season 17

10. Kodi Lee

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 6

Singer from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 — WINNER

11. Aidan Bryant

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 2

Aerialist from “America’s Got Talent” Season 16

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

Remember, any act from any country — including past winners — was eligible to compete on “AGT: All-Stars.” The finale lineup will spotlight three such worldwide champions: singer Kodi Lee (“America’s Got Talent” Season 14), ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mǎrgean (“Romania’s Got Talent” 2021) and aerialists Power Duo (“Philippine’s Got Talent” 2016).

In a video trailer for “All-Stars,” which is a spin-off of the popular summer reality TV series “America’s Got Talent,” Terry proclaimed that “Got Talent” shows “have created some of the biggest stars on the planet.” That’s certainly true — just look at the Las Vegas strip any day of the week. Terry continued on, “Over the next eight weeks, the best talent from America and across the globe will gather in the most competitive battle in ‘AGT’ history to claim the title of ‘Got Talent’ World Champion.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions