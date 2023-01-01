‘America’s Got Talent All-Stars’ First Look: Howie, Simon, Heidi and Terry play ‘True or False?’ with AGT facts

The world’s greatest variety show returns to television Monday night with the premiere of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in an eight-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Get your “First Look” at the series on the official AGT YouTube channel.

In the special clip, longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews play a “true or false” game to introduce the the show. Simon explains that “all-star” refers to “anyone who has won the show or nearly has won the show from another country or has done well on the America show.” Among the returning winners are Terry Fator, Kodi Lee, Brandon Leake and Dustin Tavella. Terry famously broke a Vegas record in a contract he earned after competing on season 2 of the show.

Terry provides his opinion that if he was a previous winner he’d still come back to compete again in order to “show that am the most dominant person ever.” Though he doesn’t mention it here, Simon has often said that he has a lot of respect for winners that come back to shows because it takes a lot of guts to put your reputation as a winner on the line with the chance of not winning again.

With the handful of winners competing again, most of them will indeed lose this time. They’ll be spread out among multiple first round shows over the coming weeks. In each of the first rounds of competition 10 artists will perform, but only two of them will advance to The Finals. One will be hand-selected by a judge via the Golden Buzzer and the other picked by a collection of superfans from across the country.

The 10 acts performing on the January 2 premiere are aerialist Alan Silva, influencer Aneeshwar Kunchala, acrobatic trio Bello Sisters, beatbox crew Berywam, singers Caly Bevier, Janice Fournier and Jimmie Herrod, dance group Light Balance Kids, comedian Lioz and ventriloquist Terry Fator. The remaining 50 contestants will appear in subsequent episodes.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions