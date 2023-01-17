‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on January 23? Sacred Riana, Human Fountains …

Episode 4 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday, January 23 on NBC, with the fourth set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the Finals: one via the judges’ Golden Buzzer and one thanks to the “AGT” superfans, whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode. That means the other eight artists will sadly be cut from the competition.

So who’s performing on January 23 on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars”? NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby the identities of all of the upcoming acts. They are:

Power Duo

Aerialists from “Philippine’s Got Talent” 2016 — WINNER

Cristina Rae

Singer from “America’s Got Talent” Season 15

Human Fountains

Comedy group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 13

Emil & Dariel

Music act from “America’s Got Talent” Season 9

Darius Mabda

Dancer from “Romania’s Got Talent” 2022 — WINNER

Sacred Riana

Magician from “Asia’s Got Talent” 2017 — WINNER — and also “America’s Got Talent” Season 13

Aidan McCann

Magician from “Britain’s Got Talent” 2020

Robert Finley

Singer from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14

Mini Droids

Dance group from “Belgium’s Got Talent” 2021 — WINNER

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Chorale group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14

Remember, any act from any country (including past winners) is eligible to compete on “AGT: All-Stars.” Episode 4’s lineup will spotlight four such worldwide champions: aerialists Power Duo from the Philippines, dancer Darius Mabda from Romania, magician Sacred Riana from Asia, and dance group Mini Droids from Belgium.

So far these acts have advanced to the finale: light-up dance group Light Balance Kids (via Howie’s Golden Buzzer), hand balancers Bello Sisters (via the superfan voters), chorale group Detroit Youth Choir (via Terry’s Golden Buzzer), aerialist Aidan Bryant (via the superfan voters), comedian Mike E. Winfield (via Simon’s Golden Buzzer) and saxophonist Avery Dixon (via the superfan voters). Who will join them this week? Stay tuned.

In a video trailer for “All-Stars,” which is a spin-off of the popular summer reality TV series “America’s Got Talent,” Terry proclaimed that “Got Talent” shows “have created some of the biggest stars on the planet.” That’s certainly true — just look at the Las Vegas strip any day of the week. Terry continued on, “Over the next eight weeks, the best talent from America and across the globe will gather in the most competitive battle in ‘AGT’ history to claim the title of ‘Got Talent’ World Champion.”

