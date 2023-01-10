‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 9? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, January 9 with the second set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists perform each week for only two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews send one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer. The other spot is given to the act chosen by a selection of superfans across the country.

Eight all-star acts were eliminated after just one performance and will not advance to The Finals. Which of those performers do YOU think gave a performance worthy of continuing in the competition? Vote in our poll below to tell us who was wrongfully eliminated on January 9.

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

The January 9 episode featured performances from aerialist Aidan Bryant, chorale group Detroit Youth Choir, singer Sara James, musicians Divyansh & Manuraj, magician Dustin Tavella, comedian Jackie Fabulous, ventriloquist Jamie Leahy, dance group Malevo, one-hit wonders Tone the Chief, and ballerina Vitoria Bueno.

Terry Crews was in charge of the Golden Buzzer this time around and surprised everyone by giving the spot in The Finals to Detroit Youth Choir for the second time. He first rained golden confetti on them after their original performance on season 14.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the superfans had narrowed the remaining field of nine acts down to three: Aidan Bryant, Divyansh & Manuray and Vitoria Bueno. Ultimately, they favored Aidan, sending him to The Finals with Detroit Youth Choir and the other two acts that advanced on the January 2 premiere, Light Balance Kids and Bello Sisters.

