‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ audience gasps as Kodi Lee is eliminated early during season finale

Heading into Monday’s season finale of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” you would have been gravely mistaken if you thought Kodi Lee had this thing in the bag. In fact, the “AGT” superfans who voted for the winner didn’t even rank the fan-favorite singer, who was born blind and autistic, in their Top 5. When host Terry Crews announced the results during the February 27 finale, it was as if the air was let out of the room. The audience gasped in shock while judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel kindly stood up and applauded his exit.

In case you missed the episode, the Top 5 acts, according to the superfans, were aerialist Aidan Bryant (the winner), saxophonist Avery Dixon (the runner-up), light-up dance group Light Balance Kids (third place) ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mǎrgean (fourth place) and magician Aidan McCann (fifth place).

Kodi’s exact placement was not specified, but since he was eliminated early, we know he ended up somewhere between sixth place and 11th place. The other acts who finished in his group were chorale group Detroit Youth Choir, aerialists Power Duo, singer Tom Ball, hand balancers Bello Sisters and comedian Mike E. Winfield.

Just one week ago, Gold Derby conducted a poll asking viewers to name who they were personally rooting for to win “AGT: All-Stars,” and it was an overwhelming result for Kodi. He came in with 44% support, compared to 21% for Tom Ball and 12% for Ana-Maria Margean. The ultimate winner, Aidan Bryant, earned less than 3% of the vote in our poll results.

Kodi originally competed on Season 14 of the American version of the “Got Talent” franchise. His song list that year included “A Song For You,” “Bridge over Troubled Water,” “You Are the Reason” and “Lost Without You.” During his two appearances on “AGT: All-Stars,” he performed “Biblical” and “Heroes.”

In all, four prior “America’s Got Talent” winners returned to compete again on “All-Stars.” Kodi was the only one who made it to the finale, while the others (ventriloquist Terry Fator, magician Dustin Tavella and spoken word artist Brandon Leake) were eliminated in the first round.

Even though Kodi didn’t win this specific reality TV contest, he has found great success in the music industry. He is working on his first album and he currently headlines the “AGT” Las Vegas residency at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. And his various performance videos continue inspiring millions of people worldwide on social media. In other words, Kodi Lee has changed the world.

