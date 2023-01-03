Howie Mandel ‘brings even more light’ to Light Balance Kids with the Golden Buzzer [WATCH]

On January 2, “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” premiered with the first of six first round episodes featuring performances from 10 fan favorite acts. In this kick-off episode, Howie Mandel was given control over the Golden Buzzer, the special button that when pressed sends an act straight through to The Finals. Following their latest electric creation, Howie selected Light Balance Kids as his pick of the night. Watch the full performance in the video above.

A younger off-shoot of the original Light Balance that finished in third place on season 12, Light Balance Kids first competed on season 14 and finished in the top 10. The Ukrainian LED dance troupe is known for the stories they tell on stage through dancing in LED costumes that play against a neon digital backdrop.

Ahead of their newest performance, the group explained that they haven’t danced together since the war in Ukraine began. Coming to the show was their chance to reunite in their art, but also to show the world that there is light even against the dark cloud of war. Though their group includes 14 youth members, they explained that some of the members couldn’t escape the situation in Ukraine and so they were lucky enough to employ as volunteers members of the older Light Balance crew to join them on stage.

Their performance on Monday night had a retro arcade game theme and brilliantly choreographed movement of the characters from two different levels of the stage. The show earned a standing ovation from Howie and fellow judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum. Heidi called their act “a fun party that needs to be longer” because it makes her want to get up and dance. Simon called it the best performance they’ve ever done “by a mile” and he stressed that they “define an all-star.” Howie closed out comments by calling them one of his favorite acts in history and how amazing it is that they “come cross the globe to bring us light.” In hitting the Golden Buzzer for them, he said he was paying forward the light they bring to the audience by doing what he can to help them on their journey.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions