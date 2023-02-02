27% of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ fans think Mandy Harvey was wrongfully eliminated [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, January 30 with the fifth set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. Two more acts advanced to The Finals based on those initial performances: Tom Ball received the Group Golden Buzzer and Ana-Maria Mărgean was voted through by a secret group of superfans. They join Aidan McCann and Power Duo from January 23, Mike E. Winfield and Avery Dixon from the January 16 installment, Detroit Youth Choir and Aidan Bryant from the January 9 episode, and Light Balance Kids and Bello Sisters from the January 2 premiere. Monday’s results left eight all-star acts on the cutting room floor without a chance to be named “Got Talent World Champion.”

We asked “Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 30?” and “AGT” fans thought the superfans should have finally sent a singer through — 27% of voting fans believe Mandy Harvey was deserving of a spot in The Finals. (Watch Mandy’s performance of “Something I Can Feel” in the video above). The next closest act, according to fans, should have been the athletic World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, whose 23% of votes make up the rest of half of the poll results. Next in line were two more singers, Peter Rosalita with 15% and Archie Williams with 14% of the vote.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think was wrongfully eliminated this week:

27% – Mandy Harvey

23% – World Taekwondo Demonstration Team

15% – Peter Rosalita

14% – Archie Williams

11% – Axel Blake

5% – Jasper Cherry

3% – Mervant Vera

1% – Yumbo Dump

In this preliminary round of performances, the final Golden Buzzer was determined by a unified decision between the judges and Terry. They chose singer Tom Ball as their pick, sending him straight to The Finals. The group’s decision was the second time the Golden Buzzer was given to a vocal talent this season, following Terry’s own choice to advance Detroit Youth Choir. We have yet to see the superfans vote through a singing act of their own, but this week two singers did place in the top three of their votes.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the superfans had narrowed the remaining field of nine acts down to three: Peter Rosalita, Ana-Maria Mărgean and Mandy Harvey. This time, the fans went with Ana-Maria, a ventriloquist that incorporates singing into her act, but is primarily a variety act like other performers in the art form. That left both Peter and Mandy in the growing pool of eliminated singers that the superfans just wouldn’t rally behind. As it stands, The Finals will only feature two acts whose talent is primarily singing.

