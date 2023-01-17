Mike E. Winfield compels Simon Cowell to hit the Golden Buzzer for a true competitor [WATCH]

On January 16, “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued with the third installment of first round episodes featuring performances from 10 fan favorite acts. In this episode, Simon Cowell was given control over the Golden Buzzer, the special button that when pressed sends an act straight through to The Finals. Though he said he wasn’t expecting to use it at that point, Simon was compelled to hit it for comedian Mike E. Winfield based on Mike’s own commentary. Watch the full performance in the video above.

Mike first appeared on AGT last year on season 17, but was eliminated in the Top 10 during The Finals. Despite earning success following the show, including an invitation from Howie Mandel to join him as the opening act on his tour, Mike was pushed by his elimination to return and prove that what he really yearns for is the win. Ahead of his performance, he promised that he had compiled his best set ever with the help of his family. He also explained to Howie that he was devastated by his loss in the show and has spent a lot of time tightening up his act in order to come back and win.

In the set, Mike returned to the subject of his “step-man,” the son of his wife who happens to be similar in age to Mike. Howie, Heidi Klum and Simon all stood in ovation for Mike following his act. Heidi mentioned his “superstar smile” and called him a “ray of sunshine.” Simon suggested that if Mike had performed that particular set in The Finals last year that he might have done better, but appreciates that now he can see it in his eyes how much the competition means to him.

Mike responded to Simon’s comments by saying, “It means everything. This is what I’ve been wanting forever. I’ve been doing this for like 20 years and you go unnoticed and you finally get a platform; there’s no time to take off or put off breaks. I’m here to play.” Simon was so moved by Mike’s insistence that he returned to compete that he was compelled to do something he wasn’t expecting to do. On the heels of saying, “I love love love people who compete,” Simon hit the Golden Buzzer!

As the third Golden Buzzer act of the season, Mike joins Terry’s choice Detroit Youth Choir and Howie’s pick Light Balance Kids in The Finals. They will also compete in that last round against the acts that advanced based on the superfans vote, Bello Sisters, Aidan Bryant, and Avery Dixon.

