‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ power rankings: Who will win ‘The Finals’?

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” is back on Monday, February 20 with the best of the best returning to the stage to showcase their incredible talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of “AGT: All-Stars.” The superfans vote to choose the winner, which will be revealed the following week. Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to the judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties.

The season culminates Monday, February 27 with a two-hour star-studded finale featuring the top 11 acts performing alongside musicians Weezer, Babyface, Adam Lambert, Lindsey Stirling, “AGT” winner and All-Star competitor Terry Fator, magician Mat Franco and choir group Voices of Hope.

So who will walk away with the top prize? Below are my Finals Power Rankings heading into the last week of competition.

11. Power Duo (Aerialist Act): Power Duo surprised many viewers when they advanced to the finale. I am just going to chalk it up to the act being more impressive to watch in person than on television. They will have to face off against a similar act in the finale that is very beloved by the AGT audience. Quite frankly, this act needs to up the ante in order to level the playing field with Aidan Bryant if they want a chance at winning. Fingers crossed that they do, but my gut instinct tells me that this act might be lost in the shuffle on finale night.

10. Detroit Youth Choir (Choir): In a season with such steep competition, consistency is key to get the super fans on board. The last performance by Detroit Youth Choir didn’t wow me and was not as good as their past performances. They received the Golden Buzzer and we were not able to see how they would fare with the super fans either. An additional wrinkle comes in the form of social media, which was not enthusiastic to see this act in the finale after seeing the others in their grouping. A strong song choice can silence the naysayers, though, and that is exactly what this act needs to have a fighting chance at winning.

9. Mike E. Winfield (Comedian): Comedians have a spotty track record on the regular seasons of AGT, so a comedian competing on an all-star season might have an even more difficult mountain to climb. Clearly, being the only comedian in the lineup is a benefit as he can garner more votes from the super fans who might split votes elsewhere. On the flip side, comedy is the most unpredictable act in the history of the franchise. I am not qualified to give advice to a comedian nor am I going to try to do so, and will just pray that he continues his track record of strong material this season.

8. Bello Sisters (Hand Balancing Group): The Bello Sisters have proven to be a hit with the super fans already with their surprise advancement into the finale over Terry Fator. As much as I would like to see this act continue to surprise on finale night, there are three major items on the checklist. First and foremost, up the ante. Second, there has to be a very memorable performance. Third, this act needs to quicken the pace. If all three items are checked off, they stand a fighting chance.

7. Aidan McCann (Magician): This magician proved to be very memorable and nabbed a Golden Buzzer so we are finally going to see how he fares with the super fans. That is the good news, which leads me to this bad news. He needs to up his game big time in order to defeat his competitors. Aidan will undoubtedly get better with age, but right now he needs to focus on nailing the performance and getting those jabs in at the judges.

6. Ana-Maria Mărgean (Ventriloquist): I will honestly say that this talented ventriloquist is one of my favorite acts in the finale, but I am not quite sold on her potential to win the season. After watching the other acts that have advanced, my gut reaction is that she will garner a good amount of votes but won’t seal the deal. If she does intend to win she must choose top notch (and more contemporary) songs. Outside of that, super fans seem to love her and she is either destined to do very well in the finale or split votes with Light Balance Kids, as both have proven to be hits with younger viewers.

5. Avery Dixon (Saxophonist): Avery Dixon is the biggest question mark of the group for me, which is both a blessing and a curse. Let’s start with the positive shall we! Avery is incapable of giving a performance that sets social media on fire and excites the audience, judges, and seemingly the super fans. He also has proven that upping his game was on the agenda with the performance that got him into the finale in the first place. He needs to stick with quality, popular songs to get more votes. Deviating from said path will result in less than desired results.

4. Light Balance Kids (Dance Act): Light Balance Kids is the act that I truly believe is the dark horse of the competition. In a perfect world, this act would be a front-runner alongside the three acts ranked higher than it. Based solely on the fact that we did not get to see how this act fares with the super fans, I am not quite sure they will muster up the votes. In order for them to win, they need to keep up the energetic, fun performances and raise the bar even higher. But if any act could pull off the impossible and make it look easy, it is Light Balance Kids.

3. Tom Ball (Singer): Tom Ball took the AGT stage by storm and nabbed a Golden Buzzer for his efforts. More importantly, Tom also became a front-runner to win the whole competition. As one of the two singers left, he has to not only stand out from the crowd but somehow surpass AGT legend Kodi Lee, which is no easy feat. The key to doing so is as simple as picking the perfect song., Anyone that follows my rankings knows that I dragged Drake Milligan for repeating a song on his season, but in this case, I would actually advocate for a reprise of his “Britain’s Got Talent” performance of ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ by Sam Smith.

2. Aidan Bryant (Aerialist): To be quite frank, there are two major front-runners that many have called out as the ones to beat across social media. The first of these individuals is the high-flying Aidan Bryant, who is my personal pick to win the whole competition. To try to suggest how to improve upon his act is an impossible task as Aidan always raises the stakes with each performance. I will suggest one thing though in regards to a backing track — maybe go super ominous and classical this time?

1. Kodi Lee (Singer): At this point in time, Kodi Lee is the biggest front-runner in competition. Between his incredible backstory, voice, showmanship, and exciting nature, he’s probably a lock to win. To make that a reality, he just has to continue doing everything that he has been doing so far. There is no doubt in my mind that Kodi is more than able to do so in the finale. I will be shocked if anyone other than Aidan is able to pull out a win over this fan favorite.

