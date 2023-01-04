79% of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ fans think Terry Fator was wrongfully eliminated [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” kicked off Monday, January 2 with the first 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. Only two acts advanced to The Finals based on those initial performances: Light Balance Kids earned the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel and Bello Sisters were voted through by a secret group of superfans. That left eight all-star acts on the cutting room floor without a chance to be named “Got Talent World Champion.”

We asked “Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 2?” and “AGT” fans had only one name to say: Terry Fator! In our recent poll results, 79% of voters agreed that the season 2 champion ventriloquist was the eliminated act that should have advanced to The Finals. Terry made history after his crowning by signing a $100 million five-year contract that, when it was signed in 2008, was one of the largest deals ever recorded in Vegas history.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think was wrongfully eliminated this week:

79% – Terry Fator

7% – Jimmie Herrod

4% – Alan Silva

4% – Jeanick Fournier

2% – Berywam

2% – Caly Bevier

2% – Lioz

0% – Aneeshwar Kunchala

At the end of the January 2 episode, it was revealed that the superfans had narrowed the field of nine remaining acts down to three: Bello Sisters, Caly Bevier and Terry Fator. Ultimately, they favored Bello Sisters, sending the acrobatic trio to The Finals with dance troupe Light Balance Kids. Singer Caly Bevier was revealed as the third place finisher among that group and Terry Fator was runner-up to Bello Sisters.

While Terry earned an overwhelming amount of votes in our poll, second place went to singer Jimmie Herrod at 7%. Then there was aerialist Alan Silva at 4%, who first appeared on the same season as Bello Sisters. In that 15th season, Alan finished within the Top 5, but Bello Sisters finished behind him in the Top 10. Going into this new series, Bello Sisters felt that they had to prove themselves against Alan to show that they, too, are a danger act that can compete against the best.

Terry was not the only former winner to fail to advance to The Finals. Singer Jeanick Fournier, who finished with 4% of the votes in our poll, was the champion of “Canada’s Got Talent” season 2. Simon Cowell has been outspoken in the past about how much respect he has for champions to return to the competition because they are risking their reputation as winners. Given that it’s an all-star season with multiple champions competing though, most of them are in fact going to lose this time around. It’s the end of the line for Terry and Jeanick this time, but as our poll shows, they are still widely adored by “AGT” fans worldwide.

