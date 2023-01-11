‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on January 16? Avery Dixon, Mike E. Winfield …

Episode 3 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday, January 16 on NBC, with the third set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the Finals: one via the Golden Buzzer and one thanks to the “AGT” superfans, whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode. That means the other eight artists will sadly be cut from the competition.

So who’s performing on January 16 on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars”? NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby the identities of all of the upcoming acts. They are:

Avery Dixon

Saxophonist from “America’s Got Talent” Season 17

Peter Antoniou

Mentalist from “America’s Got Talent” Season 16

Viviana Rossi

Aerialist from “America’s Got Talent” Season 17

Dustin’s Dojo

Variety act from “America’s Got Talent” Season 9

Mike E. Winfield

Comedian from “America’s Got Talent” Season 17

Keiichi Iwaskai

Magician from “Britain’s Got Talent” 2022

Dance Town Family

Dance group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 15

Keren Montero

Singer from “Dominicana’s Got Talent” 2021 — WINNER

Captain Ruin

Extreme variety act from “Australia’s Got Talent” 2019

Bir Khalsa

Extreme variety act from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14

Remember, any act from any country (including past winners) is eligible to compete on “AGT: All-Stars.” Episode 3’s lineup will spotlight one such champion: Keren Montero, a winning singer from “Dominicana’s Got Talent” 2021. U.S. viewers will also no doubt remember saxophonist Avery Dixon, comedian Mike E. Winfield and aerialist Viviana Rossi, as they all appeared during the most recent 17th installment.

NBC’s “AGT: All-Stars” is a spin-off of the popular summer reality TV series “America’s Got Talent.” So far four acts have advanced to the finale: Light Balance Kids (via Howie’s Golden Buzzer), Bello Sisters (via the superfan voters), Detroit Youth Choir (via Terry’s Golden Buzzer) and Aidan Bryant (via the superfan voters). Who will join them this week? Stay tuned.

In a video trailer for the new series, Terry proclaimed that “Got Talent” shows “have created some of the biggest stars on the planet.” That’s certainly true — just look at the Las Vegas strip any day of the week. Terry continued on, “Over the next eight weeks, the best talent from America and across the globe will gather in the most competitive battle in ‘AGT’ history to claim the title of ‘Got Talent’ World Champion.”

