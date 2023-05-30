Has ‘America’s Got Talent’ found Beyonce’s biggest fan ever in Shadow Ace? Meeting her is ‘one of my biggest dreams’ [WATCH]

“America’s Got Talent” contestant Shadow Ace has two goals in life: to “revive a lost art” and to meet Beyonce. He will demonstrate his impressive (and hilarious) skill during the Season 18 premiere of NBC’s reality TV show when he hosts a shadow art puppet show for the studio audience and judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. Watch the “AGT” sneak peek video above.

When Howie asks the young puppeteer who he looks up to the most in the entertainment industry, he quickly replies, “My favorite artist is actually Beyonce. I know that Beyonce is watching ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Hi, Queen!” Shadow Ace then looks directly into the camera and waves as the audience chuckles. He adds, “And since I know that last year’s winner, The Mayyas, [performed in] her concert in Dubai, this is one of my biggest dreams, to meet Beyonce.”

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

Shadow Ace explains that growing up in The Philippines, his home didn’t have electric power, so his family would use candlelight and a wall to create their own entertainment. The lights go dark as he begins his act on the big stage. Over the next two minutes, he uses his hands to create shadows of pop stars on a screen as songs like “Wrecking Ball” and “Gangnam Style” play overheard. The crowd loves every second of it, including when his central character shaves her leg, when she jumps on a wrecking ball, and when she gets rewarded with a pretend Golden Buzzer.

The sneak peek video cuts off before we hear the judges’ critiques, but all four of them jump up to their feet and applaud wildly. “That was so good!” shouts Heidi (who can do a mean shadow dog) over the roar of the studio audience. Tune in to “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, May 30 to see whether the panelists vote to send Shadow Ace through to the next round.

To date, no such performer has ever claimed victory on NBC’s long-running competition program. Will Shadow Ace be the first? The closest such act was Silhouettes, a shadow dance group who came in second place to singer Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. in Season 6. The large group of young artists later returned in “AGT: The Champions” Season 2 where they finished in the Top 10.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions