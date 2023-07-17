‘America’s Got Talent’: Duo Desire is YOUR favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 6 [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on July 11 with a sixth episode of auditions. In a recent poll, we asked fans who was their favorite among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in “AGT” Auditions 6. Not present in the poll was the night’s Golden Buzzer recipient, singer Lavender Darcangelo chosen by Heidi. Of the 13 other acts included in the poll, voters preferred aerial gymnasts Duo Desire with 33% of the vote.

See below for the complete poll results:

Duo Desire – 33%

Trent Toney – 23%

82nd Airborne Chorus – 17%

40 Pounds – 5%

MOS – 5%

Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles – 5%

Mariandrea – 4%

Presley & Taylor- 4%

Artem Shchukin – 2%

Andrew Stanton – 1%

Let It Happen – 1%

Oswaldo Colina – 0%

The Zoo – 0%

In their audition, the married couple of Duo Desire explained that they used a tree in their backyard to work on their craft during the pandemic and that the plan for their audition was to bring their “love story in the air.” The judges were impressed that they made a standard “AGT” act feel fresh and new, and Heidi thought they were impressively “flying so fast.” Simon added that they “put everything on the line.”

Also in the top tier of the poll was solo singer Trent Toney with 23% of the votes and singing group 82nd Airborne Chorus with 17%. Of the five different dancing acts that auditioned, 40 Pounds fared the best with voters, getting 5% of support. That total was on par with the music group MOS and the comedy singing act Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles.

The night’s Golden Buzzer went to Lavender Darcangelo, a solo vocalist that impressed Heidi with her cover of “Out Here on My Own” by Irene Cara. Before Heidi offered to be Lavender’s cheerleader “all the way to the finish line,” Howie, Sofia and Simon gave Lavender high praise for showing the world that it’s people like her who contribute to what Lavender herself called is a show about “being different.”

The other acts that have earned the Golden Buzzer so far this season are French dance group Murmuration, the Mzansi Youth Choir, solo vocalist Putri Ariani and Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

