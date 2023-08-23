‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 13 recap: Which 2 acts topped America’s vote in ‘Qualifiers 1 Results’?

This week “America’s Got Talent” season 18 advanced to the second stage of the competition, known as “Qualifiers.” In this round, 55 acts are divided into five groups for five weeks of performances, all in the hopes of advancing to The Finals. While series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are still around to offer their support and critique of the acts, the power is out of their hands and rests all in America’s vote. Only two acts from each of the five qualifying groups will win over America and earn a spot in the “AGT” finale.

Qualifier 1, which aired live on NBC on August 22, featured encore performances by Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer singer Lavender Darcangelo plus dog act Adrian Stoica & Hurricane, ventriloquist Brynn Cummings, dancer Lambros Garcia, stand-up Maureen Langan, dance troupe Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovation, singer Mitch Rossell, choir Sainted, the band True Villains, guitarist John Wines and danger act Ray Wold.

Follow along with our season 18 episode 13 recap live blog of “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 1 results show below:

8:00 p.m. – At the top of the episode, Craig Robinson played piano as host Terry Crews made his entrance to the stage singing “A Thousand Miles.” Next, they pressed play on the clip reel from last night’s performances with exclusive added footage of the judges’ reactions to some of the acts. We saw Howie lean over to Heidi during True Villains to tell her that he “loves this” and Simon telling Sofia halfway through the episode that none of the acts so far made him think “wow.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

