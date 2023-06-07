‘America’s Got Talent’ season 18: Who was your favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 2? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on June 6 with a two-hour installment of first auditions. Among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara this week were a choir, a balancing act, musicians, a danger act and many others. Earning the Golden Buzzer, one act was sent straight through to the live shows. Ten other acts had their fate decided by “yes” or “no” votes from the judges.

Now, we want to know which acts YOU liked most. Vote in our poll below to tell us who was your favorite act from “AGT” Auditions 2.

The June 6 episode included performances from 10 year old dancer Lambros Garcia, trap choir Sainted, acrobatic duo Ramadhani Brothers, state fair caller Virginia Stone, Japanese dance group Avantgardey, magician Mandy Muden, 6 year old singer Zoe Erianna, martial artist Muhamed Kahrimanovic, musician Mitch Rossel, and comedic danger act Ray Wold.

Not present in our poll is the act that received the Golden Buzzer this week. Putri Ariani was Simon’s selection to go straight through to the live shows following her piano playing and vocal performances of an original song and a cover of “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.”

Following “Auditions 1” on May 30, Mzansi Youth Choir earned the first ever Audience Golden Buzzer and metal band Steel Panther was voted the fan favorite act in our week 1 poll.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.