‘America’s Got Talent’ season 18: Who was your favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 3? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on June 13 with a third episode of auditions. Among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara this week were multiple singers, a ventriloquist, a hula hooper, instrumentalists and many others. Earning the Golden Buzzer, one act was sent straight through to the live shows. Ten other contestants had their fates decided by “yes” or “no” votes from the judges.

Now, we want to know which participants YOU liked most. Vote in our poll below to tell us who was your favorite act from “AGT” Auditions 3.

The June 13 episode included performances from guitarist John Wines, ventriloquist Brynn Cummings, singer Roland Abante, instrumentalists Alex and Alex, hand musician Riccardo Pace, stand up comic Ahren Belisle, hula hooper Grace Good, singer Alfie Andrew, world record aspirer David Rush, hologram box dancer Alexandr Leshchenko, and sword swallower Herwan Legaillard.

Not present in our poll is the act that received the Golden Buzzer this week. Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy was chosen by Terry Crews to go straight through to the live shows when Terry thought it was time to make the young leader Chioma’s dream come true.

Following “Auditions 1” on May 30, Mzansi Youth Choir earned the first ever Audience Golden Buzzer and metal band Steel Panther was voted the fan favorite act in our week 1 poll. Putri Ariani was Simon’s pick for the Golden Buzzer on June 6.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

