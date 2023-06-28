‘America’s Got Talent’: Who was your favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 5? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on June 27 with a fifth episode of auditions. Among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara this week were a dog trick act, a hand balancer, a sit-down comic, three magicians and many others. Twelve acts had their fates decided by “yes” or “no” votes from the judges.

The June 27 episode included performances from vocal group Sharpe Family Singers, dog trick act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, danger act Chen Lei, country duo Trailer Flowers, self-taught dancer Erica Coffelt, 10 year old magician Ryland, sit-down comic Barry Brewer Jr, card magician Ryan Hayashi, shoe box magician Sangsoon Kim, and singer Lachune.

Following Auditions 1 on May 30, Mzansi Youth Choir earned the first ever Audience Golden Buzzer and metal band Steel Panther was voted the fan favorite act in our week 1 poll. Putri Ariani was Simon’s pick for the Golden Buzzer on June 6 while acrobatic duo Ramadhani Brothers tracked as the fan favorite for week 2. Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy was given the Golden Buzzer by Terry Crews on June 13 and stand up comic Ahren Belisle was voted fan favorite in our week 3 poll. After Auditions 4, French dance group Murmuration earned the Golden Buzzer from Howie and Indian acrobatic group Warrior Squad was the favorite in week 4.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

