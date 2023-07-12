‘America’s Got Talent’: Who was your favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 6? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on July 11 with a sixth episode of auditions. Among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara this week were an Army chorus, multiple dance acts, puppets, a sword swallower, vocalists and many more. Thirteen acts had their fates decided by “yes” or “no” votes from the judges, while another was hand-picked by Heidi as the fifth Golden Buzzer act of the season.

Now, we want to know which participants YOU liked most. Vote in our poll below to tell us who was your favorite act from “AGT” Auditions 6.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

The July 11 episode included performances from the 82nd Airborne Chorus, magician Artem Shchukin, music group MOS, dancers Mariandrea, 40 Pounds, Let It Happen, The Zoo, and finger dancer Oswaldo Colina, singer Trent Toney, entertainers Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles, aerial gymnasts Duo Desire, country duo Presley & Taylor, and sword swallower Andrew Stanton.

The night’s Golden Buzzer went to Lavender Darcangelo, a solo vocalist that impressed Heidi with her cover of “Out Here on My Own” by Irene Cara. Before Heidi offered to be Lavender’s cheerleader “all the way to the finish line,” Howie, Sofia and Simon gave Lavender high praise for showing the world that it’s people like her who contribute to what Lavender herself called is a show about “being different.”

Following Auditions 1 on May 30, Mzansi Youth Choir earned the first ever Audience Golden Buzzer and metal band Steel Panther was voted the fan favorite act in our week 1 poll. Putri Ariani was Simon’s pick for the Golden Buzzer on June 6 while acrobatic duo Ramadhani Brothers tracked as the fan favorite for week 2. Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy was given the Golden Buzzer by Terry Crews on June 13 and stand up comic Ahren Belisle was voted fan favorite in our week 3 poll. After Auditions 4, French dance group Murmuration earned the Golden Buzzer from Howie and Indian acrobatic group Warrior Squad was the favorite in week 4. Then, in week 5 there was no Golden Buzzer choice from the judges, but Ryan Hayashi was voted fan favorite despite three judges voting “no” to block him from advancing in the competition.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions