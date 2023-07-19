‘America’s Got Talent’: Who was your favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 7? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on July 18 with a seventh episode of auditions. Among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara this week were a cellist, parents dancing with their kids, a quick-change artist, a long-arm golfer, a magician, and many others. In all, 15 acts had their fates decided by “yes” or “no” votes from the judges, while another episode passed without Sofia deciding on the recipient of her Golden Buzzer act of the season.

Now, we want to know which participants YOU liked most. Vote in our poll below to tell us who was your favorite act from “AGT” Auditions 7.

The July 18 episode included performances from the remote control pilots Poetic Flight, electric cellist BJ Griffin, family-based dance crew Phil Wright & Parent Jam, quick-change artist Enishi, drummer Timothy Fletcher, music duo The Galactivators, long-arm golfer Off Broadway Jack, acrobat Gorilla, face yoga instructor Koko Hayashi, acrobatic duo The Rybka Twins, hand balancers Duo Just Two Men, singer Cakra Khan, magician Magic Mike Jacobson, contortionists Atai Show, and singing duo 2 Moms United By One Heart.

Following Auditions 1 on May 30, Mzansi Youth Choir earned the first ever Audience Golden Buzzer and metal band Steel Panther was voted the fan favorite act in our week 1 poll. Putri Ariani was Simon’s pick for the Golden Buzzer on June 6 while acrobatic duo Ramadhani Brothers tracked as the fan favorite for week 2. Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy was given the Golden Buzzer by Terry Crews on June 13 and stand up comic Ahren Belisle was voted fan favorite in our week 3 poll.

After Auditions 4, French dance group Murmuration earned the Golden Buzzer from Howie and Indian acrobatic group Warrior Squad was the favorite in week 4. Then, in week 5 there was no Golden Buzzer choice from the judges, but Ryan Hayashi was voted fan favorite despite three judges voting “no” to block him from advancing in the competition. The favorite act of week 6 was aerial gymnasts Duo Desire while Heidi preferred singer Lavender Darcangelo as her Golden Buzzer pick.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

