‘America’s Got Talent’: Who was your favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 8? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on August 1 with an eighth episode of auditions. Among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara this week were a basketball dunking dog, a singing devil, an animated pet rock band, a separate human rock band and a naked circus act. In all, 14 acts had their fates decided by “yes” or “no” votes from the judges, while one other act received the lucky Golden Buzzer from Sofia.

Now, we want to know which participants YOU liked most. Vote in our poll below to tell us who was your favorite act from “AGT” Auditions 8.

The August 1 episode included performances from married pole act Duo Acero, 19 year old vocalist Summer Rios, slam dunk dog Leonard Lee, drumline group Pulse Percussion, cow suit guitarist Rob Potylo, devil suit singer Dev the Devil, animated rock band Noodle & Bun, strength trainer Zion Clark, rock and roll band True Villains, 10 year old MMA fighters Twinjas, music producer H.B. Monte, comedy trio Bomba Circus, singer Kylie Frey and comedian Sunny Chatum.

Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique was Sofia’s choice to receive the Golden Buzzer following his flawless cover of “Run to You” by Whitney Houston. In her comments, Sofia described “waiting for that feeling” as a judge and that his performance was beautiful and heartfelt. With Sofia’s decision, Gabriel skipped the line and advanced straight to the live shows.

Following Auditions 1 on May 30, Mzansi Youth Choir earned the first ever Audience Golden Buzzer and metal band Steel Panther was voted the fan favorite act in our week 1 poll. Putri Ariani was Simon’s pick for the Golden Buzzer on June 6 while acrobatic duo Ramadhani Brothers tracked as the fan favorite for week 2. Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy was given the Golden Buzzer by Terry Crews on June 13 and stand up comic Ahren Belisle was voted fan favorite in our week 3 poll.

After Auditions 4, French dance group Murmuration earned the Golden Buzzer from Howie and Indian acrobatic group Warrior Squad was the favorite in week 4. Then, in week 5 there was no Golden Buzzer choice from the judges, but Ryan Hayashi was voted fan favorite despite three judges voting “no” to block him from advancing in the competition. The favorite act of week 6 was aerial gymnasts Duo Desire while Heidi preferred singer Lavender Darcangelo as her Golden Buzzer pick. Though no act received a Golden Buzzer in week 7, The Galactivators was voted the fan favorite.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The live shows will begin August 22 and the finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

