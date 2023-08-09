‘America’s Got Talent’: Who was your favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 9? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on August 8 with the final set of audition episodes. Among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara this week were a comedy improv group, a contemporary dancer, a Chilean clown, two dog acts, and many more. In all, 12 acts had their fates decided by “yes” or “no” votes from the judges.

The August 8 episode included performances from comedy troupe Improv Everywhere, balancing act Duo Dadiva, stand up comic Ahmed Bharoocha, dog act Daragh and Dexter, dancer Donovyn Diaz, clown Papayaso, dog act Heather and Bogart, aerial act Morgan & Roxi, speed-reader Josh Alfred, dancer Titos Tsai, mariachi singer Eduardo Antonio Trevino, speed-rapper Josh Alfred, magician Kevin Li, and magician Josh Alfred.

In a surprise turn of events, the judges and Terry Crews joined together to deliver the now iconic group Golden Buzzer decision to the dance group Chibi Unity from Japan. The judges were enthralled by their speed, dexterity, creativity and for bringing a wow factor in what Sofia called the “greatest dance act” she’s ever seen. Chibi Unity became the seventh Golden Buzzer act of the season.

Following Auditions 1 on May 30, Mzansi Youth Choir earned the first ever Audience Golden Buzzer and metal band Steel Panther was voted the fan favorite act in our week 1 poll. Putri Ariani was Simon’s pick for the Golden Buzzer on June 6 while acrobatic duo Ramadhani Brothers tracked as the fan favorite for week 2. Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy was given the Golden Buzzer by Terry Crews on June 13 and stand up comic Ahren Belisle was voted fan favorite in our week 3 poll.

After Auditions 4, French dance group Murmuration earned the Golden Buzzer from Howie and Indian acrobatic group Warrior Squad was the favorite in week 4. Then, in week 5 there was no Golden Buzzer choice from the judges, but Ryan Hayashi was voted fan favorite despite three judges voting “no” to block him from advancing in the competition. The favorite act of week 6 was aerial gymnasts Duo Desire while Heidi preferred singer Lavender Darcangelo as her Golden Buzzer pick. Though no act received a Golden Buzzer in week 7, The Galactivators was voted the fan favorite. The week 9 poll resulted in a win for fan fave Twinjas and Sofia used the last Golden Buzzer on Gabriel Henrique.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry serving as host. The live shows will begin August 22 and the finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

