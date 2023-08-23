‘America’s Got Talent’: Who was your favorite live act from ‘AGT’ Qualifiers 1? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” began the live shows of its 18th season on August 22 with the first round of performances in the “Qualifiers.” Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara are off the hook during this stage of the competition because all of the power is in America’s hands. The audience votes for their favorite acts overnight with results airing on Wednesday. Only two of the 11 acts in each of the five “Qualifiers” will advance straight to “The Finals.”

The August 22 episode of “Qualifiers 1” featured performances by Heidi’s Golden Buzzer singer Lavender Darcangelo, plus dog act Adrian Stoica & Hurricane, ventriloquist Brynn Cummings, dancer Lambros Garcia, stand-up Maureen Langan, dance troupe Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovation, singer Mitch Rossell, choir Sainted, the band True Villains, guitarist John Wines and danger act Ray Wold.

Before we find out which acts from Tuesday impressed all of America, we want to know which one YOU liked most from “Qualifiers 1.” Vote for your favorite live act in our poll below and then sound off about your decision in the comments.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry serving as host. The live shows began on August 22 and the finale of Season 18 will likely air in September, when the next winner will be crowned.

