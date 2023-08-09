Group Golden Buzzer returns to ‘AGT’ for Japanese dance group Chibi Unity [WATCH]

On August 8, “America’s Got Talent” season 18 closed out the first round with the final performances from hopefuls in “Auditions 9.” By this point, six Golden Buzzer acts had been announced–one from each of the four series judges, another from host Terry Crews, and a special Audience Golden Buzzer. But after the Japanese dance group Chibi Unity took the stage, the panel had no choice but to bring back the Group Golden Buzzer for another season. Watch the full performance that in the video above.

Before Chibi Unity performed for the judges, they told Simon Cowell that they were inspired by champions Mayyas. Simon explained that Mayyas are the best dance act that’s ever been on the show, but that didn’t stop the spokesperson for Chibi Unity from asserting that they’re eager to perform to show what they can do as well. Their routine began in darkness, with only dim light coming forth from behind a sheet in order to create shadow work on stage. Eventually the sheet was pulled away and the group went full throttle into an action-packed routine to rock music that included huge group movements from one side of the stage to the other, costume changes, and synchronous tutting.

Howie Mandel kicked off the commentary by saying how “off the charts” the dance category is this season, but that their “speed and dexterity” makes them special and worth seeing in Las Vegas. Heidi Klum thought their music choice and costume changes were “dynamic” and “unexpected.” Sofia Vergara got goosebumps and her heart was beating hard, leading her to call it the “best dancing she’s seen in her life” and the “perfect AGT audition.” Simon said that because it’s “so powerful, so original, so incredible” it left him thinking about more than just dance. Because they felt so strongly about the performance, the judges called Terry down to the panel so that they could give them the Group Golden Buzzer and send them directly to the live shows.

As the last golden buzzer act of the season, Chibi Unity joins Sofia’s pick Gabriel Henrique, Heidi’s selection Lavender Darcangelo, Howie’s choice Murmuration, Terry’s pick Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Simon’s choice Putri Ariani, and the audience selection Mzansi Youth Choir as the acts that advanced straight to the live shows beginning August 22.

