Simon Cowell hits the Golden Buzzer for 17 year old singer Putri Ariani on ‘AGT’ [WATCH]

On June 6, “America’s Got Talent” season 18 continued with the second installment of audition episodes. In this initial stage of the competition, each judge is given one “golden buzzer” decision to make where they can send an act straight through to the live shows. The judge to hit the button of their own accord for the first time this season was Simon Cowell. On Tuesday night he let the golden confetti rain down on 17 year old singer and pianist Putri Ariani from Indonesia. Watch the full performance in the video above.

Ahead of her audition, Putri said she’s always dreamed of being on “AGT,” noting that her biggest challenge is that people see her as a blind person and not a musician. By coming to America for the first time from Indonesia, she hopes to dispel that myth about her by singing an original song that she wrote and plays on the piano. She also hopes, as she told Simon, that her goals in life are to attend Juilliard and win a Grammy.

Following her performance, Simon rushed to the stage to introduce himself to Putri in addition to her father who had returned to her side on stage. When Simon returned to the judges’ dais he told the others that he asked if she’d be willing to sing another song because he loves her voice so much. Putri dedicated the second song, a cover of “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word,” to Simon.

After her second vocal, the judges all stood in ovation as did the entire audience. With her father back on stage with her, Putri told Sofia Vergara that she “feels so excited” and that she “can’t believe it.” Sofia and Howie Mandel referred to Putri as an angel and a superstar. Heidi Klum told her she “sounded so beautiful,” especially on the first song. At that point Putri told them the first song was an original, surprising them even further. Simon concluded by saying she has “an amazing, distinctive voice” and “a kind of glow about you.” He asked her again about her dream of going to Juilliard, saying that he “doesn’t know if this is going to make a difference or not” as he hit the button to shower Putri with the golden confetti.

As the latest golden buzzer act of the season, Putri Ariani will join the audience choice Mzansi Youth Choir to be seen next in the live shows beginning August 22.

