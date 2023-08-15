‘America’s Got Talent’: Kevin Li is YOUR favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 9 [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on August 8 with the final set of audition episodes. In a recent poll, we asked fans who was their favorite act among those that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in “AGT” Auditions 9. Of the 12 acts included in the poll, magic was once again center stage with Kevin Li bringing in a whopping 83% of the vote as the fan favorite.

See below for the complete poll results:

Kevin Li – 83%

Eduardo Antonio Trevino – 4%

Daragh and Dexter – 2%

Heather and Bogart – 2%

Ahmed Bharoocha – 2%

Improv Everywhere – 2%

Donovyn Diaz – 1%

Josh Alfred – 1%

Morgan & Roxi – 1%

Titos Tsai – 1%

Duo Dadiva – 1%

Papayaso – 0%

In his audition, Los Angeles native Kevin explained that his goal as a magician is to bring families together just as watching magic on “AGT” created a bond for his family. He continued that emotionally resonant idea in his routine where he used shared memories as a jumping off point to display predictive and shock magic up close in front of the judges. They responded just as the audience did, with a standing ovation and four “yes” votes for him to advance to the next round.

Because Kevin earned a vast majority of the votes in this week’s poll, there was not much room for any other act to make a dent. Mariachi singer Eduardo Antonio Trevino fared the best with 4% of the vote, followed by dog acts Daragh & Dexter and Heather & Bogart with 2% each. Also scoring in the 2% range were stand up comic Ahmed Bharoocha and surprise hit comedy troupe Improv Everywhere.

Omitted from the poll was the final Golden Buzzer recipient of the season, dance group Chibi Unity. The act from Japan was inspired by Mayyas to bring their dancing skills to the world stage with the hope of creating a residency act in Las Vegas. In their audition they brought together the skill sets of shadow dancing, tutting and large group synchronicity in order to impress the judges enough to bring back the Group Golden Buzzer decision. Simon said that they were “so powerful, so original, and so incredible,” and the only way to honor their greatness was to send them straight to the live shows.

The other acts that earned the Golden Buzzer so far this season are vocalists Gabriel Henrique, Putri Ariani, Lavender Darcangelo, French dance group Murmuration, the Mzansi Youth Choir, and Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy.

“America’s Got Talent” will air a “Road to the Lives” special on Tuesday, August 15, and then the Season 18 live shows will begin the following week on Tuesday, August 22. Once again, Terry Crews returns as host of the NBC reality TV show.

