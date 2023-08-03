‘America’s Got Talent’ poll: Who’s your favorite Golden Buzzer of Season 18? Re-watch them all right here

Each and every time the Golden Buzzer is pushed on “America’s Got Talent,” blubbering viewers reach for the tissues like clockwork. The summer of 2023 was no exception, with six talented acts from all walks of life being coronated with a confetti shower from “AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, host Terry Crews, and even (for the first time ever) the studio audience. So who’s your favorite Golden Buzzer of Season 18? Re-watch them all right here and then vote in our “America’s Got Talent” poll below.

Golden Buzzer #1: Mzansi Youth Choir

Pushed by: Audience

This act came all the way from South Africa to show their talent and caught the judges off-guard by performing “It’s OK,” a song written and originally performed by late contestant Nightbirde. Sofia called it “the perfect ‘AGT’ audition” and Howie was impressed that Nightbirde’s presence touched people all around the planet. The chorale group explained how they were emotionally affected by her story and that the song became “a pillar of strength” for them.

Golden Buzzer #2: Putri Ariani

Pushed by: Simon Cowell

Indonesian pianist and singer Putri Ariani (age 17), who was born blind and autistic, arrived in the United States to take her first steps toward her dream of winning a Grammy Award. Following her renditions of “Loneliness” and “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word,” Simon rushed to the stage to personally introduce himself to her. The British judge said he hoped this audition would make a difference in her goal of getting into Juilliard.

Golden Buzzer #3: Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy

Pushed by: Terry Crews

Led by child entertainer Chioma (age 8), the many drummers took the stage with their energizing beats, dancing and tricks. The panelists dubbed it “fun and energetic” and “amazing” and pegged them as potential winners. When Simon started calling for the judges to vote, Terry interjected, “There’s no need to vote,” because he was so moved by Chioma that he wanted to make his Golden Buzzer dream come true.

Golden Buzzer #4: Murmuration

Pushed by: Howie Mandel

This French dance group included a whopping 65 members who blindfolded themselves and moved their bodies in perfect synchronization. It was described as the epitome of “elegance and grace” by the panel, but Howie took it a step forward as he got up from his chair and methodically moved over to the Golden Buzzer. Fun fact: if they end up winning the $1 million prize, they would be the second successful synchronized group in a row after Mayyas.

Golden Buzzer #5: Lavender Darcangelo

Pushed by: Heidi Klum

Amazingly, Lavender was the second blind and autistic female singer to earn a Golden Buzzer this year, thanks to her breathtaking performance of “Out Here on My Own.” Howie let her know that everyone in the theater was up on their feet, while Simon called her routine “sensational” and “magical.” Heidi stated simply that she “just fell in love” with Lavender and indicated she would be cheering her on throughout the entire competition.

Golden Buzzer #6: Gabriel Henrique

Pushed by: Sofia Vergara

The Brazilian singer was extremely nervous before he began singing, and then he had the entire crowd in the palm of his hand thanks to his cover of “Run to You.” Heidi compared his vocal talent to both Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, to which he responded that he loved them. Sofia called him “perfect” and decided to forego the voting process because she finally felt moved enough this season to push her Golden Buzzer, and the rest is history.

