‘America’s Got Talent’: Ryan Hayashi is YOUR favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 5 [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on June 27 with a fifth episode of auditions. In a recent poll, we asked fans who was their favorite among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in “AGT” Auditions 5. With no Golden Buzzer for the week, fans decided that of the 12 acts that performed card magician Ryan Hayashi was the favorite with 25% of the vote, despite being an act that the judges did not advance to the next round.

See below for the complete poll results:

Ryan Hayashi – 25%

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane – 22%

Ryland – 20%

Sangsoon Kim – 12%

Sharpe Family Singers – 11%

Lachune – 4%

Barry Brewer Jr. – 2%

Justin Jackson – 1%

Chen Lei – 1%

M – 1%

Trailer Flowers – 1%

Erica Coffelt – 0%

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

In his audition, Ryan brought Heidi on stage for a rather standard magic routine involving playing cards. Simon admitted that he generally doesn’t enjoy card tricks and that Ryan failed to change his mind. Howie added that Ryan’s showmanship was lacking, pulling in Sofia to add a third “no” vote. Heidi maintained that up close it was a good act and wanted to send Ryan through. Fans agreed with Heidi, but that still won’t be enough to get Ryan through.

Of that acts that the judges did vote “yes” on, 22% of fans enjoyed Adrian Stoica and Hurricane for their comedic storytelling version of a dog act and 20% support 10 year old Ryland‘s predictive magician act. Outside of the top three in the poll, shoe box magician Sangsoon Kim and vocal group Sharpe Family Singers polled above 10% each. The act we thought was going to get the Golden Buzzer, but didn’t, was singer Lachune who only got 4% of the votes.

The acts that did earn the Golden Buzzer so far this season are French dance group Murmuration, Mzansi Youth Choir, solo vocalist Putri Ariani, and Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.