‘America’s Got Talent’ season 18: Who was your favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 4? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on June 20 with a fourth episode of auditions. Among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara this week were an alien hot dog ventriloquist, a zombie dancer, a singer songwriter, two stand up comics and many others. Earning the Golden Buzzer, one act was sent straight through to the live shows. Fourteen other contestants had their fates decided by “yes” or “no” votes from the judges.

Now, we want to know which participants YOU liked most. Vote in our poll below to tell us who was your favorite act from “AGT” Auditions 4.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

The June 20 episode included performances from zombie pole dancer El Invertebrado, vocal group Freedom Singers, Indian acrobatic troupe Warrior Squad, singer songwriter Dani Kerr, alien ventriloquist Poose The Puppet, comedic act Sweaty Eddie, rock & roll circus performer Steve Goodtime, singing telegram Joy Brooker, youth dancer Eseniia Mikheeva, stand up comics Charles Haycock and Maureen Langan, magician Anna Deguzman, singing puzzle solver Ninah Sampaio, and puzzle solver on fire Thomas Vu.

Not present in our poll is the act that received the Golden Buzzer this week. French dance group Murmuration was able to hypnotize Howie with the synchronized hand movements of their 65 members on stage.

Following Auditions 1 on May 30, Mzansi Youth Choir earned the first ever Audience Golden Buzzer and metal band Steel Panther was voted the fan favorite act in our week 1 poll. Putri Ariani was Simon’s pick for the Golden Buzzer on June 6 while acrobatic duo Ramadhani Brothers tracked as the fan favorite for week 2. Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy was given the Golden Buzzer by Terry Crews on June 13 and stand up comic Ahren Belisle was voted fan favorite in our week 3 poll.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.